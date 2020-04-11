We knew it would be hard.
On March 30 when Gov. Roy Cooper’s 30-day stay-at-home order began, we knew it would be difficult, both financially and socially, to follow. Many businesses have closed, others have altered their practices — and there’s a cost. We knew it would present a great hardship to North Carolinians. But government, civic and social leaders and medical and scientific authorities all said it was necessary to help contain the coronavirus pandemic and minimize its harm.
Two weeks later, many are restless, as if they’ve been sequestered in an underground bunker for years. Some have suggested it’s time to start easing the requirements. Many, including President Trump and other federal authorities, are eager to get back to business as usual.
But doing so could be a deadly mistake. Today is projected to represent the peak of U.S. deaths by Ira Longini, a professor at the Center for Statistics and Quantitative Infectious Diseases at the University of Florida, who is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But that “peak” doesn’t mean the danger is over tomorrow. The threat will continue, and Longini’s projection might call for adjustment. Reassessment is proper, based not on wishful thinking, but on conditions on the ground.
The CDC, after taking another look at the data, has also changed direction and now “recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” according to its website — while reminding us that masks are no substitute for social distancing.
While surgical masks were discouraged at first — they typically don’t prevent their wearers from contracting the virus — more widespread use is now encouraged to keep those who have contracted the virus from spreading it to others. This especially makes sense when we remember that it’s entirely possible to carry the virus while expressing no symptoms.
Gov. Roy Cooper also issued an executive order on Thursday to cap the number of shoppers who can be in grocery stores and other retailers across the state at one time. Store owners have generally been acting responsibly, but Cooper said his order would make the rules more uniform across the state.
Cooper also issued new directives for nursing homes and similar settings on Wednesday, requiring all workers to wear masks when interacting with residents and other staff members. All staff members must also be screened daily for signs of the virus and communal areas in such facilities must be closed.
Cooper’s decisions won’t be appreciated by everyone in the state, but he’s making them without shirking his responsibility. We appreciate his firm, informed leadership.
To what should be their shame, some are still trying to play down the seriousness of coronavirus. This includes some cable TV personalities who have been presenting lists of threats that kill more people, including cancer, drug overdose and diabetes — none of which are communicable.
Coronavirus is very easy to contract — more than 10 times as much as the more common flu, which itself can be pretty deadly.
The good news, again, is that what we’re doing is working. While 66 deaths in North Carolina were attributed to coronavirus on Friday, with more than 3,600 confirmed cases in the state, projections for possible deaths have dropped from roughly 2,400 to 500 now.
Again, we know that it’s hard to follow the directives — Journal staffers are doing so ourselves. But this is no time to slack off.
Let’s wait until our safety can be guaranteed, not by a whim or anxious desire, but by the evidence.
