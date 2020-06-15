NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag was, in the eyes of some, a long time coming. But it’s hard to argue with the storied racing organization’s logic — that the symbol is divisive — and with its desire to manage a sport that welcomes fans of all backgrounds.
The decision was made largely through the advocacy of NASCAR’s only current African American driver, Bubba Wallace, who said on more than one occasion, “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race.” This is a sentiment with which most NASCAR fans, who see stock car racing as wholesome family fun, could agree.
But Wallace added, “It starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here.”
Not everyone agreed with that.
But he’s right.
So on June 10, NASCAR released a statement: “The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
Many of Wallace’s fellow drivers agree with him, too, including Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick, who said they supported NASCAR’s decision.
For sure, NASCAR hopes the ban will lead to an expanded fan base, that more would-be race attendees who were put off by the profligate display of the flag will now enter the gates and spend their money.
But it’s still a risky stance, especially when racing coffers have already been reduced by COVID-19. Some will likely follow part-time NASCAR Trucks driver, Ray Ciccarelli, who says he’ll quit the sport.
But for those who love the sport: the best way to help it thrive is to support the ban.
Whatever the Confederate flag is, it’s not an inviting symbol — not to most Americans. Even those whom, we might generously concede, sincerely see it as a symbol of pride and tradition have failed to convince the American public that they should share in that interpretation.
Symbols are powerful. Much like corporate logos, they convey meanings without words.
There’s little doubt what the Confederate flag truly represents — it’s in our history books and museums. It was the symbol of the Confederate states that abandoned and made war against the United States in hopes of continuing the evil practice of slavery.
The man who murdered churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., in 2015, posed in pictures with the flag. The neo-Nazis who marched in the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, carried the flag as a symbol of their “superiority” and determination to keep minorities from “replacing” them. It’s displayed today by organizations that represent hate and violence.
How tarnished does the symbol have to become before good people abandon it?
When racing resumes under some kind of “normal” circumstances, some will no doubt try to slip the symbol in, then wave it defiantly. NASCAR’s response — no doubt officials are planning for this eventuality — could be difficult and messy.
But no one should think that they can undo the decision. All they can do now by refusing to cooperate is hurt the sport they claim to love, reinforcing a negative stereotype that will chase people away.
We suggest that they adopt another flag to represent their heritage. This one has 50 stars and 13 stripes. Its colors are red, white and blue. It’s one they can share with all Americans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.