It was exciting to read last week about the plans coming together for Whitaker Park, the former R.J. Reynolds tobacco-production facility that has been underused for several years, but now stands to be transformed into something very special.
C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC, owned by former NFL player Chris Harrison, revealed plans on Thursday to build a high-end apartment complex with 314 units, retail space and a hotel in Whitaker Park, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported. The overall cost of the project — which currently projects four distinct phases, though some may be combined depending on economic factors — will be between $80 million and $100 million, according to Harrison. That’s likely to generate a few jobs.
Sweetening the deal is Harrison’s commitment to make at least 20% of the housing units affordable to working people — a decision that was important to gaining support from Winston-Salem officials. That makes an already-attractive project even more appealing to those of us who care about keeping our city affordable for those who live and work here.
Harrison’s project also serves as an example of many community members working together for the good of the city.
The first phase involves 164 loft apartments, featuring 14- to 20-foot-high ceilings, in two of the former Reynolds buildings across from Woodland cemetery. Construction is scheduled to begin by March 31. The rest of the project will include 25,000 square feet of retail space featuring two or three restaurants and other service-industry groups; a 125-room hotel; and another 150 residential units. The first apartment units will go into existing buildings, but the rest call for new construction on the Whitaker Park campus. When completed, it should be a vibrant area.
This is Harrison’s second major project in the city, after developing Plant 64 in the Wake Forst Innovation Quarter. The plans didn’t come together overnight, but involved years of discussion with and input from other movers and shakers in the city. They included city officials as well as Don Flow, chairman of Winston-Salem Development Authority and owner of Flow Automotive Cos., and Bob Leak Jr., president of Winston-Salem Business.
Patience allowed the developer to eventually secure $3.5 million in local and state transportation funding to extend Akron Drive from U.S. 52 to Shorefair Drive at Reynolds Boulevard, a new road that will pass through Whitaker Park. And in 2017, two Whitaker Park buildings were named to the National Register of Historic Places, making their renovation eligible for state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
None of this would have been possible without the generosity of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, which agreed to donate 120 acres, along with buildings on the campus that totaled 1.7 million square feet, back in 2015.
The cooperation speaks well of our community. “Winston-Salem understands economic development and helping to get things done rather than throwing hurdles to overcome,” Harrison said.
For decades, Whitaker Park represented a good livelihood for Reynolds employees. Longtime residents will likely appreciate seeing the storied property put to productive use. It certainly beats abandonment or destruction.
Developers like Harrison wouldn’t come here if they didn’t expect a return on their investments — and if they didn’t see a city that is growing, with promises of good things to come.
One day many of the projects that have been in the works for years will likely reach a level of completion. Business 40 will reopen as Salem Parkway, residents will stroll through the park in Merschel Plaza and the Kaleideum science museum will receive guests through its doors. We’ll take it all in with pride.
But our city’s progress should never stop. The City of Arts and Innovation must always move forward.
