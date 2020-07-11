It’s time to face the unpleasant truth: With Americans forced to go back to work at great personal risk even as the number of the infected rises dramatically, we’re losing the fight against coronavirus. And our failure starts at the top, with President Trump’s refusal to take the virus seriously and his gaslighting insistence that we’re winning.
Perhaps one of the president’s greatest lies was voiced during an Independence Day speech at the White House when he claimed that 99% of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.” With effects that are proving to be both debilitating and long-lasting, and a death rate of 4.6% in the U.S. — according to the White House’s own data — both “99%” and “harmless” are blatant falsehoods. His claim received immediate distressed pushback from medical authorities across the country.
He followed that falsehood on Tuesday by tweeting that “We have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World,” which is not true by any metric. We actually have the ninth-worse in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
It’s one thing to be optimistic, but with more than 3 million cases nationwide, resulting in over 130,000 deaths, and no discernible slowdown, this level of denial is irresponsible and will lead to more misery and death.
The first thing the American people need from their president is an honest account of events and situations. We’ve not received that from Trump.
The next thing the American people are owed from their leader is a plan of action. But Trump’s plan has consisted of little more than denial, distraction and public disagreement with his own administration’s medical officials.
Trump could have taken a page from North Carolina — “to be, rather than to seem” — and led a well-coordinated fight against a common threat, rather than downplaying the menace and being distracted by his polls and the economy. He could have promoted the recommendations of the medical community, urging everyone to take the necessary precautions and urging Congress to provide whatever we needed to get through the crisis. He could have cooled his combative rhetoric and asked Democrats to work with him. He could have set an example by following safety protocols himself. While doing so, he might have even won the grudging praise of his political foes and increased his chances for re-election.
Instead, he’s only made matters worse. He caused headaches for state authorities with his tweets for their residents to “LIBERATE” themselves. He weaponized relief efforts to blue states by trying to condition them on his political goals. He increased opportunities for people to be infected by resuming his close-quarters pep rallies, even while members of his administration, Secret Service agents and his son’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus. He dabbled publicly in conspiracy theories and miracle cures. He used the deadly virus as another opportunity for empty braggadocio, telling us all how wonderful he is, even while blaming everyone else imaginable for his failures. He set American against American — over face masks.
All of this resulted in more infections and more deaths.
At the same time, Trump has repeatedly insisted that we wouldn’t have as many coronavirus cases if we didn’t do so much testing — and claims to have tried to reduce testing — seemingly oblivious to the simple fact that without testing, the virus would still exist and continue to spread. This is absurd.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who in May hid his state’s coronavirus tests for fear that Trump would try to confiscate them, now says, “The federal government is doing a much better job than we were at the beginning of this crisis as far as working together with the states.”
We hope so. But it shouldn’t have taken six months and 130,000 deaths.
Yes, there are others who fumbled the ball, too, and they’re deserving of criticism. But none of them had the power or responsibility that the American president failed to exercise competently.
A majority of Americans see this failure and many now feel confused and helpless. Our inadequate shutdown and relief effort wasn’t enough to turn the tide. We wasted our shot. A painful and costly reopening now seems inevitable.
But it’s not too late for Trump to change course and redeem something.
Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, Jan Hatzius, commenting on a recent report from the investment giant, said last week that the U.S. could cut the infection rate by more than 60% and skip another shutdown if the government simply ordered people across the country to wear masks in public.
It’s doubtful that Trump would order Americans to wear masks, but he could still strongly urge them to follow the safety protocols with which we here in Forsyth County are familiar. He could set an example by wearing a mask in public. With some of his base, who are currently arguing for their “right” to put others’ lives in danger, that’s the only thing that would change their minds.
Other countries have shown improvement over the pandemic; some of them are virtually done with it. There was a time when America would have been at the forefront of those countries. Instead, our response has been one of the worst in the world. The only question now is whether Trump has the leadership skills necessary to change our course.
We’re not optimistic, but we’d love to be wrong.
* * *
On Wednesday, Trump began pushing schools across the country to reopen with few if any safety protocols. And we mean pushing — insisting on its importance and threatening to withhold federal funds if schools refuse.
He claimed that Democrats would try to keep schools closed because it would benefit them politically — without mentioning that opening the schools would likely benefit him politically.
It’s true that there are health risks to keeping children at home for an extended period of time, and the fact that they’re still at home is further proof that, where other countries acted responsibly, the U.S. dropped the ball.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered guidelines for reopening — and Trump, claiming the guidelines were too harsh and expensive, sent it back to the drawing board. At first, the CDC said it would offer altered guidelines this week, but on Thursday, CDC director Robert Redfield announced that it would stick with its current assessment.
But even that hiccup weakens confidence in the CDC, which is among many government agencies that should operate free of political influence.
In the meantime, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school superintendent Angela Hairston is working with the school board and educators on a plan to open schools here in a responsible and safe manner. We have much more confidence in our local educators than in Trump.
This is serious. We want children to go back to school — when it can be done with a degree of reasonable safety. Trump cannot be allowed to use our children as expendable pawns in his political games.
