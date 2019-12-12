Hydroponics, if it means anything to the layman, might generate visions of sterile, high-tech laboratories in which impossibly long carrots grow in mid-air. It’s just not something most of us deal with regularly.
And it can seem suspicious to taxpayers who see their money disappearing with no immediate results to show for them.
So the hydroponics operation being supported by Winston-Salem is a natural for skepticism. It’s a bit out there.
But we suggest patience. It could still pan out.
In 2016, the City Council approved, by a 7-1 vote, a $962,000 grant to Goler Community Development Corp. for a hydroponics project. Some $485,000 would go toward site preparation and $477,000 for operations, with the promise of producing healthy food for low-income residents and jobs and job training to run the greenhouse. Construction began on a 3-acre parcel in the southwest corner of Kimberly Park and HOPE (Help Our People Eat), an organization that distributes food among lower-income residents, raised money for a separate building on the site.
Unfortunately, three years later, the project seems stalled. Unanticipated costs related to preparing the site slowed things down, including the need for additional asphalt and curbing around the HOPE building to meet zoning requirements, the re-installation of fencing that was removed for construction, repair work to sidewalks and the construction of a new access road to meet inspection requirements.
And now, before a single carrot has been grown, project leaders are broke. They need more money to get the equipment to fill out the greenhouse.
The Finance Committee has recommended an extra $500,000, on which the City Council will vote in January.
It would be easy to say no, especially after a seeing a few other projects that have not panned out over the last few years.
But even without the unexpected costs, hydroponic operations take time to bear fruit, no pun intended. They’re cost-intensive to set up.
But such operations have succeeded around the world.
Hydroponics is essentially growing plants without soil. Instead, the plants are grown in a water and fertilizer solution that allows growers to test and manage the pH balance to exacting values. More crops can be grown in smaller spaces, year-round, with less water. And growing them in controlled conditions saves the plants from detrimental environmental threats, such as bugs and diseases. The food may even be more nutritious than soil-grown food.
Some find food grown through hydroponics to be especially tasty.
The reticence is easy to understand; it sounds a little sci-fi — and, at this point, it sounds like throwing good money after bad.
But if it works, the greenhouse would grow healthy food at a reasonable price that could be distributed to the people served by HOPE. They include people who suffer both from food insecurity and from living in food deserts — areas with little access to grocery stores.
We’re not suggesting a blank check with no time limitations. But the city has invested a lot already, and one more infusion of support could pay off in the long run.
If it doesn’t work, the city has lost, relatively speaking, not much more. Its potential is worth the investment.
