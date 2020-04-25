There was a lot of talk last week about the possibility of re-opening our cities and states to something closer to our “norm” — or a new norm — after over a month of wearing stay-at-home orders and the painful closure of businesses. It’s a topic fringed with hope, but fraught with trepidation.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended state restrictions, including stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, through May 8, saying, “I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals, and easing these restrictions now would do that.” He noted the rising total number of cases in the state, with 7,608 as of Thursday, including 253 deaths.
But he also outlined his expectation of reopening the state through three phases, each with fewer restrictions, over a series of weeks, once the data show that we’re headed in the right direction. “It’s going to depend on the facts,” Cooper said.
The plan would be executed with careful monitoring, so that if conditions worsen, restrictions can be tightened.
“North Carolina is in a very good place … but we’re not quite there yet,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said.
Many will be disappointed — especially Republican legislators — but Cooper’s plan is in accordance with White House guidelines. If we reopen too soon, we risk a serious backlash that could be worse than the initial crisis.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said as much during an interview on Monday with ABC’s “Good Morning America”: “So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back.” He encouraged following careful guidelines for a gradual reopening.
In Winston-Salem, Mayor Allen Joines announced last week that our city’s social distancing protocols would continue through May 31. And he offered an encouraging assessment: “It’s working, folks. We are keeping the numbers under control and not overwhelming our health system.”
This can’t be emphasized enough: The relatively low numbers we’re seeing here are not an indication that we don’t need to take precautions, but the result of following the proper steps to control exposure to the virus.
On Tuesday, city leaders announced a Mask the City campaign, with the goal of providing a face mask for every city resident, the Journal reported. Civic and faith-based organizations have been working to make and distribute masks and by now many will have received theirs. We’re grateful to the volunteers in these and other groups who have produced masks, including Project Mask WS, as well as Renfro Corp., which followed a design by a team led by Dr. Willliam M. Satterwhite III, the chief wellness officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
But it’s important not to be lured into a false sense of safety by the masks. These aren’t medical-grade N95 or surgical masks. All along, medical authorities have been clear that the masks we see on the street can’t protect anyone from contracting the virus — they can only help prevent those who have the virus from spreading it to others. This will include a lot of people who have no symptoms and who have no awareness of being exposed to the virus.
So the news won’t be pleasing to everyone. The review wasn’t glowing, but perhaps quietly encouraging. We’re handling this the right way. That should provide us with a sense of relief and hope.
