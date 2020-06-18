It’s a bit of news that’s not surprising, but it’s still startling — and with hope, it could be a wake-up call. People in the U.S. are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years, and about twice as many Americans report being lonely today as in 2018.
These are the conclusions of a study conducted by NORC — the National Opinion Research Center — at the University of Chicago. It finds that just 14% of American adults say they’re very happy, down from 31% who said the same in 2018.
No fewer than 29% of Americans have ever called themselves very happy in the survey before this year.
Fifty percent also say they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks, up from 23% who said that in 2018. And 45% say they sometimes or often have felt a lack of companionship, as compared to 27% in 2018.
This lends credence to the notion discussed in mental health care circles about a “loneliness epidemic.”
The public is also less optimistic today about the standard of living improving for the next generation — 42% today compared to 57% in 2018.
The survey was conducted in late May, so there’s no doubt that COVID-19 influenced the results, as people sequester themselves and avoid dangerous large gatherings. Despite Vice President Mike Pence’s assurances in The Wall Street Journal earlier this week that “we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy,” the sheer numbers tell a different story. Twenty-two states reported a spike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including North Carolina as well as South Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma. As of Saturday, Forsyth County had a rate of 579 infections per 100,000 people — the third highest in the state, following Durham County and Mecklenburg County. COVID-19 is not done with us yet.
But the results of the survey can’t be entirely attributed to coronavirus. Analysis and prescriptions will vary, but it seems obvious that Americans have been under increasing economic stress for many years now — as well as increased racial and social tensions, political animosity and, with talk about diminishing traditional safety-net institutions like Social Security, more fear about a safe and secure future.
In recent years, the financial rewards of labor have increasingly moved toward the top of the economic ladder while working people struggle to pay mortgages and medical bills. Many are just becoming aware of the degree to which our system is ingrained with and marred by racial prejudice and how it’s hurt a large segment of our population. And all the while, divisive political and media bubbles have increased our fear and loathing of each other.
So even after the threat of the virus finally subsides, there are conversations we need to have as a nation, not just about our policies, but about our values and what kind of society we want — what kind of society would increase Americans’ satisfaction with their lives.
In the meantime, we have to cope with the current circumstances. That means drawing on personal reserves and helping each other.
Good advice abounds, and we hope our readers are taking advantage of it — taking time for self-care; reaching out to others through social media, the telephone and, while taking the proper precautions, in person; contemplative practices and good, healthy exercise. And there’s no shame in seeking professional help when needed.
If we work together, there will be brighter days ahead.
