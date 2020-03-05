To each of the candidates in the March 3 primary election who failed to move forward, we say thank you: It’s not an easy thing to run for office. Aside from the financial requirements and demands on time, every candidate puts his or her personality and reputation under public scrutiny. That’s not easy for the most scrupulous among us.
But democracy requires that sacrifice for the greater good.
And for those candidates who won their primary, especially in local offices — our thanks to you, also, and well wishes for the remainder of your campaigns. We hope you’ll continue to make your case to the public with all civility and honesty. May the best candidates win in November.
On the national stage, though a few Democratic presidential candidates found Super Tuesday to be a wise time to exit, the party as a whole has not yet coalesced around a candidate. The pundits we publish will have a lot to say about that.
Locally, there were few surprises. Mayor Allen Joines once again won his party’s nomination, as did several incumbents on the city council. We like to think that confirms the wisdom of voters who elected them previously.
Congratulations to the newcomers as well; we need your fresh ideas.
There were a few problems at the polls. Voting was extended for an hour at the Miller Park Recreation Center after the precinct ran out of Democratic ballots. Some voters left in frustration, the Journal reported, rather than wait for more ballots to arrive.
Ballots also ran out at a couple of other locations. That’s troublesome. Whatever the cause, the Forsyth County Board of Elections must fix it before November.
Finally, the winners include the students of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. Voters wisely passed, by a comfortable margin, the proposal for a quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost supplemental pay for our teachers. Our congratulations to the organizers of that proposal, who made their case well and won public support. We all stand to gain from your efforts.
