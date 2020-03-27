As the executive director of the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), I wish to thank Tom Patterson for his thoughtful review of Julian Semilian’s fantastic exhibition and for bringing attention to the landscape changes occurring on the property adjacent to SECCA (“Fractured ‘Fairytales’ and deforestation at SECCA,” March 22). The land clearing taking place there will indeed startle folks who haven’t visited us in a while. Please know that we have been in constant conversation with the developers to design an engaging, seamless transition between the properties, which begins with the two new earthen berms at the end of our parking lot.
SECCA’s responsibilities to the environment and community do not end with re-positioned soil, however. We are the steward of the remaining Hanes property, and will maintain its natural beauty while ensuring it remains accessible and relevant to everyone in our city. To those ends, we have begun a strategic planning process that will lead to a master plan for the grounds. While its details are yet to be determined, the plan will align with our values of inclusivity, creativity and sustainability. We envision a vibrant art-scape for celebrating human expression in all its forms, and we want nothing less than for our grounds to invite reflection, invention, conversation and play.
In this current moment, discussions about the grounds may seem moot, as they and the galleries are closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Across our community and nation, arts organizations of all types and sizes have suspended visitation and cancelled programming. Within those organizations, employees are experiencing reduced hours or layoffs, and it’s quite likely many organizations will not survive the lost revenue. Also at risk are artists and craftspeople themselves, many of whom make their living performing in public spaces, displaying in galleries or navigating the gig economy. In case anyone doubts the importance of art in our lives, take a quick inventory of the things helping you through this period of social distancing and anxiety. It likely includes music, TV shows, video games, movies, Instagram photos, novels, the paintings on your wall and so on. Without art and artists, where would we be?
It is imperative that Winston-Salem, the City of Arts and Innovation, supports its arts economy and its artists through and after this trying time. SECCA stands ready to help. While the crisis and economic turmoil will certainly affect our bottom line, we will be positioned to assist our community partners in regrouping and moving forward when the time comes. To my mind, the most important word in our name is “center,” for it suggests both a place from which ideas radiate and a space at which people gather to work and create together. The future of the arts in Winston-Salem depends on all of us being open to collaboration, on working together to form new ways of seeing the world.
I encourage our partners in the arts (broadly defined) to reach out to see how we might collaborate. Our facilities include the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium for movies, lectures,
plays and concerts; the historic Hanes House can host meetings, performances, dinners and discussion groups; and our grounds can inspire children of all ages to explore and imagine. Right now, the SECCA staff is developing and curating online content to entertain and educate children and adults. We are also developing a public art program with Aperture Cinema, designed to support local artists while providing beauty and encouragement to our city.
This summer, we have scheduled seven summer camps, all with local working artists at the helm. We will partner again with Aperture Cinema to present a film series and we will launch “Night Moods,” a concert series that takes advantage of the house’s intimate setting. Our “Southern Idiom” series will continue to showcase exceptional local artists like Julian Semilian, and our next major exhibition, “Drawn,” will include many regional artists.
Lastly, Imprints Cares will use our facilities for its own summer enrichment programs.
You can find more information at www.secca.org. These programs really only scratch the surface of what it possible when organizations work together to meet the needs and interests of their communities.
For over 60 years, SECCA has led the way in bringing revelatory, inspiring art to Winston-Salem. Today, just as the physical landscape around SECCA is changing, so too is our metaphorical landscape. In the very near future, we will lead by facilitating new partnerships with artists and organizations. SECCA stands ready to help chart the art community’s new paths forward. Come join us!
