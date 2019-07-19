“Love God and love your neighbor as yourself.” We are quite familiar with Jesus’ greatest command: to love our neighbor as if they were one of our own. Last Sunday, as we met in our places of worship, the president had called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting undocumented immigrants, their families and perhaps even those who have chosen to protect them. Currently, legislators are attempting to pass bills that will strip cities of their federal aid if they do not to comply with the administration’s agenda. Meanwhile, there are people of faith, and others, who have traveled to the border to provide food and water for those who are hungry and thirsty. Yet, some have been arrested and detained for their acts of compassion.
Filthy detention centers pack children into cages, not allowing siblings to embrace or comfort one another’s trauma. All while the privatized owners of these centers rake in ravenous amounts of dollars — capitalizing on the suffering of the vulnerable. It is cruel. It is inhumane. It is the most dangerous form of tribalism. And it goes against everything that Jesus and the Bible teaches us about loving our neighbor.
The truth is, Jesus lived in a time of tribalism as well. For a Jew, there was no such thing as a “good Samaritan.” For a Samaritan there was no such thing as a “good Jew.” Their animus toward each other was baked into their history and way of life. So when the lawyer asks Jesus the question, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus launches into a parable that is far more subversive than we have been taught.
You see, in Jesus’ time there were three basic groups a Jew could belong to: there were the priests — descendants of Aaron who were in charge of worship and temple rituals; the Levites — who took care of the temple; and the everyday Israelite citizen. Three groups: Priest, Levite, Israelite. Priest, Levite, Israelite. Like a joke — Buddha, Moses and Jesus walk into a bar — the parable has the rhythm of expectation built into the story.
When Jesus answers the question, “Who is my neighbor?” he tells about a man (an Israelite) who gets robbed and stripped and left for dead on the side of the road. Here, Jesus is setting his audience up to anticipate the hero of the story. First, a priest sees the half-alive man, but he is afraid to help him. Probably wanting to protect himself, he crosses the road and ignores the man’s suffering. Next comes the Levite who, also choosing his own security, pays no attention to the injured man. Now remember the rhythm of expectation built into the parable. First, a priest walks by; then a Levite. Who does the audience anticipate Jesus to speak about being the heroine? An Israelite, of course. But instead he turns the table announcing, “a Samaritan.” Imagine how silent his audience became when he dropped the punchline. Instead of the Israelite being the hero, he is the one who is beat up on the side of the road. The hero is the deplorable, no-good Samaritan. But notice, it is the Samaritan who doesn’t ask, “What will happen to me?” Instead, out of compassion, he wonders, “What will happen to him?”
It hits home if we think about it this way: A progressive Democrat is robbed, and a far-right wing Republican saves her life. A racist white cop is robbed, and an African-American young man saves his life. A Bible-thumping fundamentalist gets robbed and a transgender woman saves his life. An ICE patrol agent is robbed, and an undocumented immigrant saves his life.
The parable begs us to address the question: Who, because of our own predetermined biases, do we lack compassion toward? In a time when compassion is viewed as weakness while animosity grows against outsider groups, this is what the story confronts.
There is no doubt we need to organize the immigration crisis responsibly, but a policy grounded in fear will only exacerbate the toxic tribalism proclaimed from the Oval Office. Today, while most of us go on with our week and spend time with our families, may we be mindful of those who spend this same week living in fear of their families being torn apart. Let us pray for compassion and mercy toward our immigrant neighbors, and then extend it, as if we lived in their shoes.