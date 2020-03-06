The worst thing that has ever happened to my family occurred on Sept. 23, 2012. On that date, my daughter’s husband exercised the ultimate control over her, putting a bullet through her spine and another through her shoulder to try to keep her from fleeing. He then shot himself and died instantly. She lay in the ICU at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for four days, unable to speak, move or breathe on her own. Sarah died at age 29, stolen by a violent man who was able to acquire a gun without submitting to a background check and without being evaluated regarding multiple documented incidents of violence.
We experienced some dark days following that pivotal moment. “We” consisted of Sarah’s dad, twin brother, older sister and me, her mom; her friends; and a vast circle of people who loved her for her bottomless generosity of spirit. We continue to grapple with the reality of the years ahead of us with that empty chair at the table and with those other empty spots that should have been filled, not just with our Sarah, but with her future loves, her children, her grandchildren. One horrifying, cruel action on the part of an angry man had changed the arc of the future for generations to come, for his loved ones and for Sarah’s loved ones. Could this tragedy have been averted?
My daughter might be alive today if there had been a criminal background check on every gun sale. Her husband might not have been able to pass a background check, given that he was being treated for anger issues. Additionally, an extreme risk protection order law, sometimes referred to as a red flag law, would have allowed the family to seek help from the courts until the crisis he was experiencing had passed. Two lives might very well have been spared had such sensible laws been in place in 2012.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused, for one full year, to allow a vote by the Senate on a good bill. The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 (H.R.8) would update our background check system to require a criminal background check on every gun sale, including private parties. Also blockaded by McConnell is the Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Act of 2019 (H.R. 1236), which would allow the courts to temporarily remove firearms, with due process, from those exhibiting signs of violence.
Our background check system was created by the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (Brady Law) of 1993 and launched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1998, prior to the explosion of internet sales of firearms via unlicensed sellers. According to Everytown Research, the death toll by gun violence is currently, on average, 100 Americans per day, plus 200 injuries. States that have background checks have significantly fewer incidents of gun homicide than states lacking such laws. Furthermore, Americans do not experience mental illness at a higher rate than citizens of other developed nations, but our gun homicide rate is 25 times higher. An ERPO law might allow us to address mental issues while health care is sought and before someone dies.
The vast majority of Americans favor legislation that would close the loophole on the background check system that currently allows 22% of sales to occur without a criminal background check. That loophole provides a path to gun ownership for felons, domestic abusers, and people experiencing homicidal and suicidal ideation. People like me, who are able to pass a background check, do not fear the loss of our right to own guns if our lawmakers were to pass sensible legislation. I would suggest that those who object to such legislation are those who fear that they could not pass a background check. Also opposing such legislation are those who prioritize profits over lives; I am looking at McConnell, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis and President Trump.
Please contact your senators and demand that they protect our lives by voting in favor of these two sensible bills. Please use your vote to elect candidates who will protect our lives. Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and ask to be connected with your senator’s office.
