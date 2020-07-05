My heart is broken for all my Black brothers and sisters, as is the heart of God. Let’s lay aside the politics that divide and look at what the Good Book says about Black lives.
The Bible says the Black people are “fearfully and wonderfully made” in the image of almighty God and that they are loved and cherished by God. Black lives are awesome!
Racism is an outright assault on the image of God Himself. Translation: If you have a problem with Black people, take it up with their creator. I John 2:9 says it best: “Anyone who claims to be in the light, but hates his brother or sister is still in darkness.”
To all my white friends, who may be angry and getting all political, please stop asking the question of Cain: “Am I my brother’s keeper?” It’s time to ask the question of Jesus: “Who is my neighbor?” That simple question is exemplified in the famous parable about the Good Samaritan. He’s the hero who crossed cultural barriers to save a man’s life, modelling the heart of unconditional love taught by Jesus.
It was more than “Let’s just get along.” This was about healing and heart-level transformation. Jesus’s Jewish audience would have been revolted by the “unclean” Samaritan, a foreign-minority, caring for the Jewish victim.
Cain was driven by selfishness. Jesus is the author of love and service, to the point of washing feet and dying for his enemies. The Good Book teaches that he died for the sins of all tribes and nations.
The church — his body — should be the most integrated group of people on Earth. Yet tragically, the most segregated hour in America is Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Change happens when we understand the mandate of Hebrews 13:3 to remember those who are suffering as if we were suffering with them.
So, when the rallies stop, how am I going to love my neighbor? Black lives don’t just matter, they are beautiful gifts from God. They are to be celebrated!
Let’s end the cycle of oppression. Let’s end the pious platitudes and shallow quips. Let’s build meaningful relationships. Let’s repent of our prejudices and lack of concern for our neighbor.
Some ask why this isn’t a good time to say, “All lives matter.” Because my house is not on fire! My Black friends are suffering and have been suffering for hundreds of years. The Bible says to “bear one another’s burdens” and to “weep with those who weep.”
One of my favorite songs says, “Do you feel their pain? Has it touched your life? Can you taste the salt in the tears they cry? Will you love them more than the hate that’s been? Will you love them back to life again?” According to the Good Book, anything short of this type of love is sin.
Do I understand the pain of Black Americans? No. I can’t begin to imagine what they or their ancestors have suffered, but the Bible says God understands. It also compels us “not to be overcome with evil, but overcome evil with good.”
This is happening in Winston-Salem. The name “Salem” means peace. We are one of the fortunate, large cities that had thousands participate in peaceful rallies — without violence.
I’ve been playing basketball for 40 years all over the U.S. and around the world with so many Black teammates who have become family. I’ve learned that when my Black brothers are hurting I’m hurting. They don’t need sermons right now, they need to know they are valued.
In 1988, our Winston Lake YMCA AAU basketball team brought home the state championship. It was a huge victory! To this day, Coach Bill McClain, a key leader/coach of some of the first championship AAU teams in Winston-Salem, is still one of my mentors. I asked Coach about the success of those teams.
“The power of those great teams was not based on the coaching, or the individual players. It was due to their ability to play as a team,” he said. He went on to challenge me in the same way about our broader community. “Those that are called by his name have an obligation to work as a team for the greater good.”
“Team Winston,” the time is now to love our neighbors and extol the beauty of God’s image in each other. It’s time to cast our lot in with those who are mistreated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.