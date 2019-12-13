On Dec. 6, teachers across the state received in their school email accounts a letter from Lt. Gov. Dan Forest concerning his record on public education. It was a response to Gov. Cooper’s recent letter about education spending and teacher pay.
In his missive, Forest bragged a lot about what he has done for public schools as the lieutenant governor when in actuality, he has acted against them. Simply put, Forest is hoping that teachers will forget what this current state legislature he is aligning himself with has actually done to public education since 2011. That includes the removal of due process rights and graduate degree pay increases for new teachers, a greater reliance on standardized tests, the elimination of class-size caps, instituting a punitive school grading system, fostering unregulated charter school growth and vouchers to religious schools, as well as the creation of an ineffective Innovation School District.
Add to that at least a 30% reduction in teacher candidates in our state’s education programs.
It’s humorous that Forest begins with a reference to the pay freezes and budget cuts that occurred right before the current leadership took control of the state legislature. Forest conveniently doesn’t mention the Great Recession. Revenue coming to the state was cut so drastically nationwide that every state government went through pay freezes and budget cuts.
Forest then explains why we should not expand Medicaid services in North Carolina, when we as taxpayers send money to other states that have expanded it because while the decision to expand Medicaid is a state decision, it is a federally subsidized program.
But his “facts” really deserve deeper scrutiny.
Rising average teacher pay? Average does not equate to actual. Those raises have heavily been on the front end of the teacher scale. That means fewer dollars can affect a greater change in the average percentage of pay increases. Furthermore, his comparison with other states is skewed. The removal of graduate degree pay bumps tells a whole new story when comparing teacher salaries to other states.
“65% of public education costs funded by the state” compared to the national average? Actually, the state is required to fund public schools in North Carolina, but what is more important to consider is how much it takes to fully fund public schools. It’s also hard to compare how North Carolina funds public education to other states when each state uses a different formula. How we fund schools with federal, state and local dollars really is not the same as other states as far as what percentage comes from which entity because the real measurement is how much money is invested in schools overall.
“20% average percentage teacher pay increase” for teachers? Ask teachers with over 15 years of experience if this is true. Ask them also to explain how those “raises” compare with the losses they’ve accrued with the removal of longevity pay.
“Career teachers will earn $237,500+ more in salary” under the newest salary schedule? Misleading. Forest’s numbers do not take into account lost longevity pay and inflation or even what a teacher could earn with a graduate degree pay increase.
“$3+ billion more in education spending”? The state still spends less per pupil than it did before 2008 when adjusted for inflation. Actually, in order to keep up with inflation and maintain the same per-pupil spending power from 2008, the state would have had to spend even more than $3 billion.
“$100 million per year investment in school connectivity”? Forest can claim a lot of credit for this, but couple that with less investment in other classroom resources and you get a formula for more use of “personalized” computerized education and a weakening of actual teacher/student interaction.
Forest then spends an entire paragraph in his letter attacking the North Carolina Association of Educators. He states, “…of the 100,000 public school teachers only about 5,000 are members (according to a recent State Auditor’s report).” However, NCAE has a much larger membership than what he claims. What he forgets to tell you is that the same report clearly shows organizations like NCAE have many or most of its members use another form of payment for membership dues.
Forest knows that the governor’s race in Kentucky was very aligned with teacher activism and that what happened in the state of Virginia had a lot to do with the “teacher vote.” That’s why he is trying to cater to teachers with empty and egregious claims.
But he will not get a vote from this veteran teacher because Forest is not a champion of public education.
