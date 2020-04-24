As North Carolinians unite to fight the coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest challenges has been getting the right information and knowing what federal resources are available to your family or small business.
That’s why over the last month, I’ve hosted more than 25 telephone town halls with North Carolinians in all 100 counties to listen to your concerns and answer your questions. So far, nearly 300,000 North Carolinians have participated and I’ve answered close to 300 questions. These telephone town halls have taught me a lot about what North Carolinians are thinking and how we’re pulling together to get through this crisis.
Here are some important things that I’ve learned and observed.
First, the vast majority of North Carolinians are doing their part to stop the transmission of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, and it’s working to help flatten the curve and save lives. North Carolinians are so passionate about this that I’ve heard from many who are rightfully upset observing people in their communities who are not following social distancing guidelines. Those doing their part to stop the spread include 72-year-old Thelma, who explained on a recent call how she’s making her own homemade masks to give to loved ones.
North Carolinians should wear a mask or face covering when they go to work or get groceries, and I’ve been practicing what I’ve been preaching. I assure everyone with reservations that while you might feel silly for the first couple of minutes wearing a mask, after that you’ll understand the silliness of the other people who aren’t taking the same precautions. At the very least, do it to help protect our health professionals on the frontlines, like my daughter, who is a nurse and expecting her second child in the coming months, but is still putting on her scrubs every day to treat patients.
On my telephone town halls, I’ve also felt the stress and anxiety facing many families and small businesses. I’ve heard from people who have been laid off for the first time in their lives and are worried, especially as our state’s unemployment office faces hurdles because of the historic number of people filing for unemployment insurance. I’ve also heard many stories from small business owners who have been hit hard by the shutdown of our economy, and their stories have provided me with feedback on what improvements should be made to federal assistance programs.
I strongly supported the passage of the bipartisan CARES Act, an economic stabilization bill that is providing direct assistance to North Carolina families. Many North Carolinians qualify for a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment for each eligible adult and an additional $500 for each dependent. I’ve received and answered many questions about the eligibility and timing of the direct payments.
My top priority has always been constituent services, and one of the most rewarding outcomes of my telephone town halls is directly helping North Carolinians during and after the call. During one town hall, I talked to Donna, an 82-year-old who explained that she couldn’t go outside due to her serious health complications, which puts her in the highest-risk category for COVID-19. Without having relatives in the area, Donna didn’t know where to turn to get groceries. Within an hour of talking to Donna, my office reached out to her and put her in touch with a local organization that is now delivering groceries to her to make sure she stays safe.
We’ve also been able to help a number of North Carolinians who have participated in my telephone town halls, in addition to calling back many individuals and small businesses who face unique challenges.
I will continue to host regular telephone town halls, and if you’d like to listen, please visit my website at tillis.senate.gov, which is also a resource center with information on direct payments, assistance for small businesses and the answers to some frequently asked questions about COVID-19.
I want to thank every North Carolinian for doing their part to flatten the curve and ultimately defeat COVID-19. This global crisis has been incredibly difficult for families and small businesses across the state, producing widespread hardship. By continuing to persevere and work together, we will get through this crisis and then we will begin to re-open our economy, get North Carolinians back to work, and lead America’s comeback.
