I’m a visually impaired veteran and last week, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with legislators and ask them to take action to save my job as an optical lab technician at IFB Solutions, formerly known as Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind. It’s not just my job on the line, but 136 additional jobs held by my co-workers, many of whom, like me, are blind.
For 19 years, IFB Solutions has been making eyeglasses for military veterans and their families through contracts with the Department of Veterans Affairs. But in early June, the VA changed its contracting policies in response to a legal ruling that veteran-owned companies get priority over nonprofits that provide jobs for people like me who are blind or severely disabled.
Like many of my co-workers, I’m also a veteran. I served in the U.S. Navy for eight years, and it gives me tremendous pride to make a product for my fellow veterans. I don’t think there should ever be a law that creates competition between veterans and those who are blind. The VA is a huge organization and there is enough business for everyone without shutting anyone out. In fact, before the policy was challenged in the courts, the VA had successfully managed contracts with both veteran-owned businesses and blind agencies for a decade.
Now that the ruling has been made that veteran-owned businesses have priority, the VA has begun communicating with agencies like IFB Solutions that our contracts will end. Our first contract employing 47 people ends on Wednesday, and it’s likely that the remaining two contracts will end by this fall. In total, those contracts help employ 137 people at IFB Solutions, including 15 veterans.
I know that job transitions are something most of us face multiple times in our lives, but for someone like me who is blind, a lost job is devastating. Even in today’s tight job market, 70 percent of working-age people who are blind are not employed. The reality is that job opportunities for someone who is blind are limited. Employers have to be willing to make accommodations, and you’ve got to figure out all of the logistics like daily transportation. I know the struggle of being visually impaired and unemployed all too well because it’s the story of how I arrived at IFB Solutions in the first place. After suddenly losing my vision to optic neuropathy nine years ago, I was devastated. I had always worked and lived an independent life. How would I move forward now that I could not see? At the time, I was living in South Carolina and unable to find any type of work as a person who was visually impaired. Then, I heard about IFB Solutions hiring for positions in its growing optical lab. That was four years ago. Moving to Winston-Salem and taking a job with IFB Solutions gave my life purpose again.
But now, I’m once again faced with that same uncertainty. If IFB Solutions cannot maintain its contracts with the VA, where will I go to find a job? For nearly 85 years, Winston-Salem has supported IFB Solutions and our mission of employing, training and serving those who are blind or visually impaired. You’ve toured our facilities, attended our events and perhaps even became a donor. I’m hoping I can call on your support once more by asking you to join us in writing our national lawmakers asking them to quickly move ahead with legislation that clarifies Congress’ intent to maximize contracting awards for veteran-owned businesses without eliminating jobs for people who are blind. With legislation underway, the VA should suspend its contracting changes until the situation can be resolved. This would then put on hold any contract expirations and maintain jobs in the IFB optical lab.
When I lost my vision, I was forced to re-evaluate my life and dreams for the future. Fortunately, all my life, I’ve never been one to back down from a challenge. I think that came from serving in the Navy. And I also learned that challenges take a team effort, so I hope you’ll join me and the nearly 1,000 people who currently work at IFB Solutions to get Congress’ help in fixing a problem that never should have existed. Military veterans as well as people who are blind both should have opportunities to succeed in all aspects of life.