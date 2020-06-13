The antiphonal chant of 1,500 marchers — “No justice. No peace.” — reverberated off the buildings in downtown Winston-Salem, echoing the distant voice of a Jewish prophet who lived 2,700 years ago.
“The effect of righteousness will be peace,” said Isaiah ben Amoz, “and the result of righteousness, quietness and trust forever.” (Isaiah 32:17)
Shalom, the Hebrew word that is translated peace in English translations of the Bible, is not the absence of something — war or violence — it is the presence of something — wholeness, completeness, health.
Speaking of shalom, though he did not use the word, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote, “True peace is not merely the absence of tension, but it is the presence of justice and brotherhood.”
A society is at peace when it is just, when its laws apply evenly and are enforced fairly, when police can be trusted “to protect and to serve,” and when all its citizens have a fair shot at fulfilling their dreams and living out their potential, unobstructed by obstacles put in their way.
The converse is also true: an unjust society is not — cannot be — at peace. An unjust society can produce law and order. But it cannot produce peace, not in the sense Isaiah had in mind, not in the sense of shalom. Not in the sense of health and wholeness.
Where there is no justice, there can be no peace.
The demonstrations, which have been going on daily for more than two weeks, have unmasked injustices that reveal an America that is not at peace. They were sparked by the killing of George Floyd at the hands — or should I say the knee — of Minneapolis police. But they are about more than George Floyd. They are also about Travon Martin and Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others whose lost lives compelled marchers to hoist placards that said, “Enough is enough.”
Deeper, the demonstrations are about the interactions of African Americans with law enforcement and the everyday indignities and slights they experience at work, at school or at the grocery store.
Deeper still, the demonstrations are about inequalities that seem to be baked into American life: 32% of black children live in poverty; twice as many African American men are under state and federal criminal supervision than were enslaved in 1850; life expectancy is two years lower for black women than for white women and four years lower for black men than for white men; a black college graduate earns about what a white person with a high school diploma earns.
You know the litany.
If Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are tried, convicted and sent to prison for the murder of George Floyd, yet the issues listed above (and so many more) are not addressed, even if the protestors go home celebrating victory in the streets, we will not be a people at peace. The inequities will fester beneath the surface of our corporate soul, later to burst like a lanced boil when the next George Floyd is victimized by law enforcement, and we will go through all this again, as we have every other time.
Am I optimistic? No. I don’t believe that “things are gonna be fine, it’s just a matter of time.” But I am hopeful (there’s a difference).
In a recent poll, Morning Consult asked, How important is it for religious leaders, political and business leaders, as well as law enforcement officials to address “racial inequality in the U.S., which refers to differences across races in income, access to quality healthcare, access to voting rights or general quality of life”?
An average of 74% of the respondents said it is important or very important that our leaders confront the full range of issues related to racial inequality in our country.
Then the critical question: How important is it that the general public address those issues? Three-quarters of the respondents said that it is important or very important that rank and file Americans address in their communities the racism and the systems of injustice that have rendered “liberty and justice for all” hypocritical.
If the 1,624 Americans who answered the pollster’s questions accurately represent the rest of us, there is reason to hope that this time justice will be done.
When justice is done, the people live in peace, said the prophet, and then, “Violence shall no more be heard in your land, devastation or destruction within your borders.” (60:17-18)
