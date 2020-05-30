“The poor you will always have with you.”
— Jesus (Matthew 26:11)
In April Newsweek published on-line a comprehensive list of “critical infrastructure workers ... employees or contractors (who) are involved in public health and safety as well as community well-being.”
When downloaded, the list ran to 14 single-spaced pages.
“Americans are counting on these essential workers,” the article said, some of whom “are risking their health during the coronavirus outbreak.”
What Newsweek did not say is that many of these “essential workers” would also be listed among the working poor if there were such a list.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019 there were approximately 7 million people — 4.5% 0f the labor force — who spent at least 27 weeks working or looking for work but whose income was still below the poverty level, which is the definition of the working poor.
The working poor perform service to the community for wages that place them at or below the poverty line.
For example, according to an ad currently running online, a “fast paced poultry processing facility” in Alabama is seeking applicants to “work on the processing line or live hang.” (If you do not know the term “live hang,” I’m not going to explain it to you. This is Sunday, after all, and you may be planning to have fried chicken for lunch. Google it.) Applicants “must be able to repetitively lift, push and pull up to 50 pounds and stand on feet for 8 plus hours at a time” in a “cold-wet environment.”
An ad for a similar position at another facility explains that “cold-wet environment” can mean temperatures as low as 45 degrees. For providing this “essential” service workers are paid $10-13 per hour.
To put that in context: $12.50 per hour yields an annual salary of $26,000. In 2019 the poverty level for a family of four was $25,926.
As Newsweek notes, some of the working poor are “risking their health during the coronavirus outbreak.” USA Today reported that, as of May 20, as many as 15,300 workers in meatpacking plants had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. At least 63 workers had died.
Two weeks ago Tyson Foods revealed that 25% of the 2,240 employees at its Wilkesboro chicken-processing facility tested positive for the coronavirus. Seventy of those who tested positive are Forsyth County residents who work at the plant or came into close contact with someone who does.
COVID-19 is shining a light on the working poor. But they have always been with us.
They serve our meals, clean our houses, pick up our trash, mop the floors of our hospitals, bag our groceries, stock our shelves, butcher our hogs, pack our steaks, pick our crops, care for our preschoolers so we can go back to work, and take care of our elderly parents and grandparents when we can no longer do so.
We need the working poor. Imagine how disrupted, uncomfortable and inconvenient our lives would be without them.
What we don’t always appreciate is that one of the reasons the poor will always be with us is because we have created a lifestyle that requires that there be people who find it necessary to work for poverty-level wages.
We were able to pay reasonable prices for the chicken breasts, thighs and drumsticks that we grilled on Memorial Day partly because there are people who are willing — or who are forced by circumstances — to work on the processing line or the “live hang” for $10 per hour. Double their hourly wages, which would lift them out of poverty, and the cost would be “passed on to the consumer,” i.e., you and me. How much are we willing to pay for boneless, skinless chicken breasts? Or baby back ribs or center-cut pork chops?
We need the working poor not simply for the services they perform but also because they are willing to work for wages that keep them poor.
Which brings me back to Jesus. When he said, “The poor you will always have with you,” he was not encouraging resignation to the inevitability of poverty. Quite the opposite. He was quoting Scripture: “For the poor you will always have with you in the land. Therefore, I command you, ‘You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land’ ” (Deuteronomy 15:11 RSV).
There will always be poor people, the Scripture says. Do something about that.
