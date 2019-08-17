“Are you his brother?” the police officer asked.
“No, I live over there,” I answered, pointing to the house across the street.
If he had asked what I was doing on the scene, I don’t know what I would have said. I wasn’t gawking, like people who slow down to get a look at an accident on the interstate. More like being a presence, a witness. It seemed like someone should be there on behalf of everyone else, someone not in an official capacity.
He didn’t ask, but that’s what I would have said. Something like that.
It was late afternoon, the hottest part of a record-setting hot summer day.
By the time I came home from running errands the first responders were on the scene: two fire trucks, an EMS vehicle, and two police cruisers who blocked our narrow neighborhood street.
“One minute he was walking down the sidewalk,” a woman told me, “the next minute he was on his back.” She is the one who called 911.
If you’re wondering, as I wondered, why firefighters are always on the scene, even when there’s no fire, one reason is that all local fire fighters are EMT-trained. They’re trained for all kinds of emergencies we might never imagine.
The first responders got to work quickly, removing the man’s clothes down to his underwear and putting an oxygen mask over his face. Then they began applying CPR.
All I know about CPR is what I see on TV, which is an embarrassing thing to admit. If I had been home when the man went down, I would not have known what to do. It is sobering to realize that your ignorance could cost a person his life.
As one sweat-soaked first responder got tired, another knelt and took over, never missing a beat. The others — 13 in all, by my count — stood silently in a loose circle, waiting their turn. This went on for 30 minutes easy.
My vantage point was 20 feet away, maybe 25, under a neighbor’s tree. A few of the man’s friends stood further away. One was on his cellphone. I heard him say, “I’ve got something terrible to tell you.”
Finally, an official-looking man in a starched white shirt stepped through the circle and knelt beside the man on the sidewalk, checked for a pulse, then looked at his watch — noting the official time of death.
There was a moment of silence. Not officially. No one said, “Let’s have a moment of silence.” It just happened, as the first responders began to come to grips with the fact that in spite of their best efforts — which were heroic by any measure — a life could not be saved.
The circle broke up as quietly as it had formed.
The first responders began picking up and putting away their equipment. If anything was said, it was said softly.
The body was placed on a gurney; a white plastic sheet was pulled over it. The gurney was wheeled to the rear of the EMS vehicle.
One of the man’s friends was leaning against the front fender of a pickup truck when I walked by. He was crying. I wanted to say something, but my voice cracked, and nothing came out.
I thanked a firefighter who was putting his gear on a firetruck. He nodded. He looked tired. And sad, I thought.
He and his colleagues are consummate professionals who do necessary, sometimes dangerous work on our behalf.
But he’s also a young guy who probably has a wife at home, a couple of kids and a mortgage.
I wonder what he told his wife when he got home that night, and she asked, “How was work today?” Is he the kind who says you don’t bring your work home? But if you don’t bring it home, what do you do with it? Or is he the “just doing my job,” shrug it off and move on type? But it’s more than a job, isn’t it? A work-life spent on the narrow boundary that sometimes separates life and death can’t be just a job.
I was in the yard a couple of days ago when a fire truck roared by, lights flashing, siren blaring. I caught a glimpse of the firefighters inside and wondered what was in store for them on that call.
As they passed, I gave them a thumbs-up.
It probably looked silly, but on the spur of the moment it was the only way I knew to say, good luck. And thanks.