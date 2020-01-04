Out-of-town family members have packed up and gone home. The tree has been hauled out to the curb. Ornaments — minus the low-hanging ones that were picked off by toddlers or by the local cat — have been boxed and stored in the attic. Christmas 2018 lives now only in warm, digitalized memories.
Mercifully, the “war on Christmas” also is over. Again. Until next year.
I have studiously avoided getting involved in the so-called “war.” But one day in December, when I was shopping for gifts at Barnes and Noble, a large display of boxed seasonal cards caught my attention. There were 94 boxes of cards, give or take a few. (Yes, I counted.) Want to know how many of them were religious-themed? Wise men, shepherds, a star, Mary, Joseph and Jesus? Four. All the rest were Santas, reindeer, elves and snow. Four out of 94.
My curiosity nudged out of its holiday lethargy, I expanded my thoroughly unscientific but highly suggestive research to the Hallmark store where I found 51 boxes of cards, only three of which were religious-themed. Even more stunning, there were almost 500 seasonal cards sold individually, none of them religious. Not one. There was a card honoring nurses, cards in languages I didn’t recognize, and a red, white and blue patriotic card that said, “Thank you for keeping the country safe for Christmas.” But no baby Jesus.
Wow, I thought, something really is going on.
What is going on is that religion — not just the Christian origins of Christmas — is in decline in the United States, and some segments of Christianity are having a hard time adjusting to the new reality.
A 2019 Gallup poll found that one American out of five is religiously unaffiliated. There are so many of them there is a name for the group — the “nones,” as in “none of the above.” In 1967, just 2% claimed no religious affiliation.
Respondents were asked whether they believed “that religion can answer all or most of today’s problems, or that religion is largely old-fashioned and out of date?” Thirty-seven percent of respondents checked, “No, largely out of date.”
Can you imagine the son of a late president of the United States appearing in a TV ad in 1958 identifying himself as a “lifelong atheist”? Ron Reagan currently does so on behalf of the Freedom From Religion Foundation. “Not afraid of burning in hell,” he says. If you weren’t around in 1958, take my word for it, that would not have happened.
How are we to understand the decline of religion in American society?
One theory is that there is a dark, sinister conspiracy afoot; malevolent forces are bent on destroying not just Christmas or Christianity but religion itself. The “war on Christmas” is a subset of the “war on religion.”
Speaking at the Notre Dame Law School last fall, Attorney General William Barr warned about “the force, fervor, and comprehensiveness of the assault on religion we are experiencing today.” This assault is neither random nor uncoordinated. “It is organized destruction.”
Barr is clear in his identification of the organizers of the destruction of religion: “Secularists, and their allies among the ‘progressives,’ have marshaled all the force of mass communications, popular culture, the entertainment industry, and academia in an unremitting assault on religion and traditional values.”
If you do not lean toward conspiracy theories, there are more reasonable explanations, chief among them is simply that America is changing — demographically — rapidly. We are a diverse nation that is becoming less of everything some of us are used to, including less Christian, even less religious.
The decline of religion is one of the most significant aspects of the vast changes that have altered the American landscape in the last 50 years. It should not be reduced to a silly campaign to eliminate “Happy Holidays” from our seasonal lexicon.
Instead of bemoaning the loss of its religious hegemony, Christianity would be better served if it returned to the tasks assigned at its humble beginnings (Matthew 28:19-20; Matthew 25:31-46).
When the ornaments have been put away and the tree dragged to the curb, the work of Christmas — which is and always has been the work of Christianity — must begin. As Howard Thurman describes it:
To find the lost,
To heal the broken,
To feed the hungry,
To release the prisoner,
To rebuild the nations,
To bring peace among others,
To make music in the heart.
