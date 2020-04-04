Father God, I am a child of God. What I am not is a homeschool teacher.
— Brandalyn Shropshire
What Brandalyn Shropshire is is a very funny woman, a mother who had to cancel her comedy show tour due to social distancing and whose online video has tapped into a COVID-19-induced pool of anxiety and frustration that had been overlooked by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and the entire fleet of scientists at the CDC.
At last count, Shropshire’s “Prayer of a Desperate Mother,” which appeared on Facebook on March 20, has been viewed over 16 million times and shared over a half million times, mostly by mothers, judging by the responses, who have, courtesy of the coronavirus, become homeschoolers.
“Father God, I am your humble servant,” Shropshire, in character, prayed. “What I am not is a math teacher. Lord God, the spirit of Common Core has attacked our household.” Confounded by the evil spirit, she asked the Almighty to “send down your Angels of the Carry Over. Teach her that if you carry over to the tens place you can get the answer.”
Twitter lit up.
Cara Biddings reported, “8-year-old is covered in paint. 17-year-old is not speaking to me because pandemic is ruining her social life and it is obviously my fault.”
A beleaguered Minerology wanted to know, “What time is bathing?”
Another mother worried, “I am not good at being patient, so pray for me and my kids. We gonna need it!”
Moms.com explained, “We are all feeling a little desperate these days, and many of us have lifted our frustrations and pleas for help in the form of prayers. That’s why a comedian’s video has resonated with people across the country.”
A single mom shelters-in-place in a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom apartment. And it is raining — again. In addition to entertaining her 3-year-old, she helps her 11-year-old with her math, which she vaguely remembers from when she was 11.
The assignments are delivered daily online by teachers who may also have a 3-year-old who needs to be entertained and an 11-year-old who needs help with his or her schoolwork.
Julie Maughan tweeted: “The ones I’m feeling for right now are those who are teachers AND parents — dealing with their own kids whilst teaching everyone else’s...bless them!!!”
State parks are closed, so forget about taking the kids on a nature hike. Skating rinks are closed, too. Organized sports have been cancelled. In short, anything a physically active kid would want to do with his or her friends, she or he can’t do.
Movie theaters are closed, too.
What’s left? The Screen, which in normal times mom does her best to keep her kids off but which now offers respite for everyone.
Then along comes a funny woman from Tennessee who prays, “Lord God, I am a laborer in your vineyard. What I am not is a cafeteria lady. I need you to help her understand, Lord, that just because there’s a refrigerator don’t mean that the door has got to be open.”
Moms and caregivers across the country laugh and think about the women and men who teach the nation’s children day in and day out for less pay than they deserve, just because they love kids.
“Nothing like home schooling during pandemic to make parents understand (how) truly invaluable teachers are,” wrote one mom.
“I love teachers and respect them sooo much more after day 1,” tweeted Lori.
Shonda Rhimes tweeted: “Been homeschooling a 6-year-old and 8-year-old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year.”
If you want to know the heart of a teacher, what makes them do what they do, read their tweets.
Kathleen Gillis, who identified herself as “a sidelined middle school teacher who vents a lot about the work,” said, “Today I can’t stop thinking about my kids. Making them all cards to send in the mail ... hope they’re all okay and with someone who loves them.”
Aubree Powell, a preschool teacher, tweeted, “Through this whole thing I’ve been so worried about my kiddos and praying that they’re all okay.”
Jean Passanante thanked her for her work and “for caring so much.”
Brandalyn Shropshire concluded her “prayer” with a petition that every parent has prayed or will pray before this pandemic is over: “Bless every teacher, ’cause they’ve got a special place in heaven. Ain’t no way I could do it, Lord God.”
Amen and amen.
