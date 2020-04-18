Who is that masked man (in the photo that accompanies this column)?
It’s not the president of the United States, that’s for sure.
Two weeks ago, the Center for Disease Control issued federal guidelines recommending that people wear “cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” No sooner had the new guidelines been published than Trump undercut his own administration’s message by announcing that he wasn’t going to do it.
“With the masks, it is going to be a voluntary thing,” he said. “You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I am choosing not to do it. It may be good. It is only a recommendation, voluntary.”
The president has not been seen wearing a mask since.
We should not be surprised that Trump has refused to model the behavior recommended by his medical and scientific advisers. Not wearing a mask is part of a pattern of downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.
On Jan. 22, when the first case was confirmed in the United States, Trump told the American people, “We have it totally under control. It’s going to be fine.”
Two days later, after the second case had been confirmed, he assured us, “It will all work out.”
On Feb. 23, 24, 25 and 29, when the number of confirmed cases rose to 74, the president was still telling us that the situation is “very much under control.”
Notoriously, Trump said that the World Health Organization’s estimate that the death rate from the coronavirus — 3-4% — was “really a false number.” It’s “just my hunch,” he told Sean Hannity on Fox News. “Personally, I would say, the number is way under 1%.”
As of April 15, the death rate worldwide from COVID-19 was over 6%; in the United States it was more than 4%.
Only in the past couple of weeks has Trump got on the same page — more or less — as his medical and scientific team.
Still, on April 5, just hours after U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said, “This is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most American’s lives,” calling it “our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9-11 moment,” the president said, “We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Over 12,000 Americans died of COVID-19 that week.
Trump has said repeatedly that he is trying to restore hope to the beleaguered American people.
He is not restoring hope. He is peddling fantasy-based optimism.
When, on Feb. 10, he assured Americans that “the heat (of summer), generally speaking, kills this kind of virus” — President Xi of China told him so, he said — he was not restoring hope.
When he said on Feb. 20 that the 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero” — based on no evidence whatsoever — he was not restoring hope.
On March 19, when Trump first promoted hydroxychloroquine as a potentially successful treatment for the coronavirus, he explained, “I feel good about it. That’s all it is, just a feeling.” That did not inspire hope.
Hope is not based on “a feeling.” Or a hunch. Or fact-free fantasy.
There is a seriousness, a soberness about hope.
Hope is reality-based. It is grounded in the truth. And the truth can sometimes be harsh.
Hope says, “Tell us the truth, and we will deal with it.”
Hope is made for hard times. It will sustain us through this pandemic. Smiley-faced optimism, which is made for cloudy days, won’t.
So, who is that masked man in the photo on the right? I call it the Golden Head on the Stump. My family gave it to me for Father’s Day a few years ago after I had admired it in an antique shop. It’s a near life-size bust of a balding man with a moustache.
On holidays I put it on an ivy-covered stump in the front yard near the sidewalk, sporting a hat appropriate for the occasion: a stove-pipe hat for President’s Day, a party hat for New Year’s Day, a yellow hard hat for Labor Day. You get the idea.
For the past couple of weeks, the Golden Head on the Stump has been wearing a mask, which is appropriate for the occasion, the occasion being the American people standing up to a death-dealing pandemic.
Think of it as a sign of hope.
