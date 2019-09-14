Dan was running late. He got held up until around noon and he had to pick up the trailer. He met Elmer, and together they went to a lumber yard to get some supplies, then they drove to 14th Street to do a minor repair on a previous job, and then to Graham Avenue, where they unloaded the materials for a job that would start bright and early the next morning. Dan took the trailer home with him.
I forgot to tell you something, the reason Dan was held up until noon: the doctors were slow releasing him from the hospital.
I forgot something else: Dan and Elmer are “of a certain age,” which is politically correct-speak for “on the far side of 70.”
Dan and Elmer are part of a 20-some-odd member team of retirees who get together every Tuesday morning, and sometimes on Thursdays, and build ramps for people who have mobility issues.
The ramp they built on Graham Avenue was number 1,193. They’ve built several since then.
Let that sink in; this team of volunteer carpenters, all of whom are “getting older,” has built almost 1,200 ramps across Winston-Salem. They average 75 ramps a year.
The crew members worked in a wide variety of professions before they retired and joined the team. Elmer, who figures he has worked on more than 700 ramps but has recently taken a break in order to have a hip replacement, was a professor at Wake Forest University. So was John. Gary worked for the National Labor Relations Board. On a work site a couple of weeks ago, I met a former mechanical engineer, a human relations specialist at Reynolds and an administrative manager at what used to be Integon.
But they are pros with a level and circular saw now. Check out their instructions for a recent job:
“Start by putting a box about 6.5 inches high over the top step. Then build an eight-foot ramp to a 5’ by 8’ switchback deck and return with a sixteen-foot ramp. The ramps will be 42 inches wide with three joists at standard slope. All the ramp joists should be angled about 5 degrees on both ends. The switchback deck consists of two 95-inch main joists with six 59.5-inch crosspieces. The main joists should have 5-inch ears on both ends.”
The crew showed up at 8 a.m. By noon the ramp was finished.
The woman for whom the ramp was built is scheduled for a second knee replacement and afterward will be confined to a wheelchair. Hence the need for a ramp.
People for whom ramps are built are asked to pay for materials only — if they can. No one has ever been turned down because they couldn’t pay.
“Payments” cover about 40% of the costs of materials. The rest is covered by a line item in the budget of First Baptist Church on Fifth Street — which is where the program started in 2001 — and a generous donation from a friend of the work.
Most of the team are members of First Baptist Church on Fifth, but it is a denominationally eclectic group. At various times over the years there have been Methodists, Catholics, Moravians and a Muslim on the crew.
The thing that impresses you at the worksite is that these guys know what they’re doing, and they are serious about doing it. There’s no time for horsing around when you have only a matter of hours to build a ramp from start to finish.
But they still find time to tease one another.
I was told that Ph.D., a degree held by at least three members of the crew, doesn’t stand for Doctor of Philosophy; it stands for Post Hole Digger.
“He’s been doing this a long time,” one crew member said about another. “He helped Noah build the ark.”
It’s about helping neighbors, even neighbors they don’t know and will not likely ever see again.
It’s also about friendship and looking after one another. The weekly email notice about the next project usually begins with an update on the health and well-being of team members.
When a ramp is finished, tools have been put away and the site cleaned up, the crew goes to lunch together, the way they’ve been doing for going on two decades.
The name of the program is Serving Our Savior (S.O.S), after the carpenter who said, “If you’ve done it unto one of the least of these, you’ve done it unto me.”
