Francois was a believer in an expanding world of unbelievers. He was the only fifth grader at the Downtown Elementary School who still believed in Santa Claus.
Francois came from a family that fostered belief, and not just in elves and Santa and flying reindeer. They created worlds of make-believe and believed — really believed — in the tooth fairy and built elaborate traps to catch leprechauns on St. Patrick’s Day, and every year they came this close to catching one.
But with the steady approach of humorless logic, doubts were beginning to creep into Francois’ mind. Is Santa for real? If he is, there will be a photograph of him, right?
Francois shared his deepening concerns with his big sister, who was preparing to go away to college. Clair answered his questions as best she could. But recognizing that she was in over her head, theologically speaking, she suggested that Francois take his doubts to a higher power.
On Christmas Eve 1999 Francois wrote a letter to Santa:
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I was wondering if you could give me a picture of you. I have heard what you look like, but I want to be 100% sure that is what you look like.
Well, I gtg.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Sincerely,
Francois
(Note: This writer assumes that “gtg” was a cool 1990s elementary school acronym for “got to go.”)
The next day, the very next day, Francois received a letter — from Santa. A more cynical soul would have known that receiving an overnight response from Santa by way of the U.S. Postal Service on Christmas Day was a sure sign that something suspicious was afoot.
But as I said, Francois was a believer, and believers are willing to make allowances for things that might raise eyebrows among more critical unbelievers. This is Santa we’re talking about, after all.
Francois opened the envelope with the handwritten North Pole return address and read:
Dear Francois,
I am glad that you asked what I look like. You will be surprised by my answer: you already know what I look like.
Do you remember that the moon was very bright a couple of nights ago?
The moon does not give off its own light. The sun’s light is reflected off the moon to the earth like a mirror.
I am a lot like the moon. I am reflected by people who believe in me. You saw my reflection when your sister Claire answered your questions and when your mother bought gifts and wrapped them and put them under the tree.
The more reflections you see the better you know me.
So, you see, Francois, I can’t give you a picture of myself. But you have seen my reflection in everyone who believes in me.
I know that some children your age have stopped believing. It is easy not to believe. Sometimes believing is hard.
When a child stops believing, my reflection disappears, and other people can’t see me anymore.
It is children like you — children who believe — who help others believe.
Merry Christmas, Francois.
Santa
That was the last correspondence Francois received from Santa. In the months that followed, his crisis of belief faded as his attention turned to baseball, piano lessons and other growing-boyish interests.
Francois’ mother kept his letter and Santa’s reply.
Francois and Claire are all grown up now. He is a musician and music teacher in Pennsylvania. She is a therapist in Boston with a son of her own. They are the children of Nikki Byers, retired executive director of Imprints Cares, currently interim minister of Missions at First Baptist Church on Fifth, and — full disclosure — my wife.
Claire and Francois will return to Winston-Salem in a couple of days, joining their brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and extended members of our family in a joyous celebration of reflected love and light.
To the children, believers who reflect the glow of the season in the abundance of their joy; to former believers who remember the warmth of the glow and warm their hearts in the memory; to can’t-believers who wish just once they could feel the glow, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
