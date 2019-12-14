“These delegates (in Richmond) do not hold our beliefs,” said Troy Carter, a resident of Appomattox, Va., at a recent meeting of the county Board of Supervisors. “They don’t know what it’s like to be out in the country.”
Country people are not the type you would expect to be involved in what University of Virginia constitutional law professor Rich Schragger calls “political action” and “political resistance.”
Yet, across the state of Virginia, they are, pardon the pun, up in arms.
Carter was one of more than 100 people who packed the board room of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors and encouraged, some would say demanded, that county officials declare Appomattox a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
The resolution that was adopted calls for the county to oppose efforts to restrict the right to bear arms. It would do so, in part, by directing “law enforcement and judiciary of Appomattox County to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”
The resolution was a reaction to November election results that gave Democrats — who promised tighter gun regulation — control of the Senate and House of Delegates for the first time since 1994. In just over a month after the election, 49 counties, including Appomattox, and five towns declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.
Appomattox resident Jeff Brown, who spent the day rallying folks at Kroger and Walmart, encouraging them to attend the supervisors meeting, said that Gov. Ralph Northam “wants to take our guns — away. It has to stop. I’m going to do whatever I can.”
“Democrats said ‘nobody wants to take your guns’ and then, literally, the moment the election was over, they drafted bills that amount to gun confiscation,” said Delegate Nick Freitas.
At first glance, there appears to be justification for suspicion.
In November, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw proposed a bill that would make it “unlawful for any person to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, possess or transport an assault firearm.”
But the law would ban assault rifles, not other types of rifles or shot guns or even pistols.
Gov. Ralph Northam has said he intends to introduce a number of gun regulation bills, including universal background checks and a handgun purchasing limit of one per month. Does that amount to they’re coming after our guns?
State Sen. John Edwards from Roanoke said, “I don’t think it infringes on anybody’s Second Amendment rights. I think people are being paranoid.”
To which Delegate Chris Head replied, “This may be a case in which it is justifiable to be concerned, and so that’s not paranoia, that’s concern.”
What is not debatable is that the Second Amendment sanctuary movement is overwhelmingly rural, not only in Virginia but across the country. The Washington Examiner noted that “sanctuary resolutions have failed to gain support in the urban counties of Virginia.” The New York Times said that “in New Mexico and elsewhere, the disputes generally reflect tension between cities that support stricter gun laws and rural areas that want to bolster protections for gun owners.”
One hardly needs a survey to know that folks who live in the country and those who live in the city have different experiences with and different attitudes toward guns.
A 2017 Pew Research Center survey quantified what we already knew: that adults who live in rural areas are more likely to own guns that adults who live in urban areas (47% to 19%); that rural gun owners are more likely than urban gun owners to own more than one gun (75% to 48%) and more likely to get their first gun before they were 18 (47% to 27%). None of that is surprising.
But the survey revealed something I didn’t anticipate. Eighty-two percent of rural gun owners said that the right to own guns is essential to their personal sense of freedom. For many people who live in the country, gun ownership is a freedom issue, which they associate with what it means to be an American, which makes a complicated issue even more complicated.
Gun control advocates might take some comfort in knowing that North Carolina is only one-third rural. Demographics would seem to be on their side. But an awful lot of city-dwelling North Carolinians are just one generation away from the country and still identify with the values they associate with a rural way of life.
As my favorite country-western singer-songwriter, Tom T. Hall, put it:
Country is livin’ in the city, knowin’ your people, knowin’ your kind.
Country is what you make it; country is all in your mind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.