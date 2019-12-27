The Constitution is fading, the ink for certain. I saw it in October during a visit to the National Archives to view the founding documents: The Declaration of Independence, our bold upbraiding of an arrogant monarch; The Constitution, emblazoned with the unifying words “We the People”; and, The Bill of Rights, enumerating to each citizen specific entitlements that enable us to be a free democratic people. Our sacred documents are on display for all to see, but they are so fragile after 240+ years that photography is forbidden, even without a flash. The meaning, the importance, the reverence for those words, however, should not fade from our awareness, our conscience, our sense of ourselves as a nation formed of many: e pluribus unum. All Americans can agree on that, one hopes.
Enumerated in that Bill of Rights in the First Amendment is freedom of the press. Those words are repeated on the front of a building only a few blocks away, the Newseum. It was founded in 1997 to help Americans recognize, cherish and support freedom of speech and freedom of the press as essential elements of a healthy democracy. Sadly, the Newseum is closing at the year’s end. Too few Americans have visited during its 22 years; too few have garnered from its exhibits the value of a free press to keep Americans factually informed about events around the country and the world, a process that inspires people in other countries to dare embrace our democratic values and emulate our institutions. We have instead conflated information and entertainment, choosing to believe what makes us feel good instead of doing the hard, mental work of learning and discerning. A free press enables democracy. Those who decry it are trying to sell you something.
Despite our taking a free press for granted and although our fading founding documents are inconvenient to visit, we North Carolinians are blessed to have a replica display of these same “Charters of Freedom,” a gift to all citizens by Foundation Forward. They sit in the light of day, open to visits by all, on the lawn of the Old Burke County Courthouse in the square in Morganton. Engraved in stainless steel and shielded from the elements under protective glass, these replicas remind us of the indelible sovereignty of these doc-uments. One can see immediately in the Constitution that Article I, defining the powers of the legislative branch, is pages long. Article II, defining the co-equal branch of the executive branch is about half as long. Article III, defining the powers of a co-equal judicial branch, is shorter still, less than a page. Word for word, the wisdom of our Founders is on display: three branches of representative democracy each empowered with checks on the other two to balance them in a unified whole to serve the people.
Standing nearby that display is a statue of a great, modern American, a son of Morganton, a “country lawyer” — Sen. Sam Ervin. The words of those founding documents were never far from his mind. He knew them well and relied on them as he challenged the “Red Scare” demagoguery of Sen. Joseph McCarthy in 1954 and 20 years later as chair of the Senate Watergate Committee investigating President Richard Nixon’s misconduct during the 1972 presidential election.
Morganton is home to yet another marker of America’s legacy of freedom. Historic Quaker Meadows lies at the center of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, which commemorates the 1780 gathering of militiamen from across the backcountry of North Carolina (including today’s Northeast Tennessee) and Southwest Virginia to answer a threat by British Major Patrick Ferguson to upend the lives of these Americans. Instead, these citizens, embracing the spirit of the Declaration of Independence, rose up against this foreign-directed invasion and turned the tide of the American Revolution.
As Sen. Ervin knew and showed through his adherence to the founding documents, no one is above the law — no reckless demagogue, no scheming president. It is fitting that his statue stands nearby this unfaded public display of what unites us as Americans and shows boldly what we mean by “We the People.”
“We the people” is the indelible intention of the Constitution. “We the people” have made America great well into our third century. “We the people” are the future of this nation, the future of this republic — if we can keep it, Benjamin Franklin warned us. The Constitution shows us how. “Country lawyer” Senator Sam would see it clearly this time, too.
