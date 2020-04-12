Fifty years ago, the world held its breath as three American astronauts struggled to survive throughout a perilous return to Earth aboard their damaged spacecraft during the aborted Apollo 13 mission. Commander Jim Lovell and pilots Jack Swigert and Fred Haise were caught in a life-or-death match of wits and technology against the hostility of unforgiving space. They faced a series of mortal challenges unfolding during four days that brought them uncertainly closer to home.
Gene Kranz was the flight director on duty when Lovell’s words arrived 56 hours after the April 11 launch: “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” Kranz had resurrected the spirit of NASA in the aftermath of the Apollo 1 launch-pad fire that killed astronauts Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Roger Chaffee and Edward White in 1967. With steadfast resolve, unwavering commitment to excellence and commendable leadership, Kranz then inspired in his fellow NASA operators what became the “NASA dictum”: “Tough and Competent.” He knew those two principles took mankind to the moon and might then save these men in peril as well.
The command module, lunar landing module and service module made up the Apollo 13 spacecraft coasting toward the moon. On April 14, the crew was stirring the oxygen tanks routinely when they experienced “a pretty loud bang” in the service module. They lost electrical power for a moment and were venting oxygen needed for propulsion and breathing.
With the spacecraft already beyond the point of a direct return to Earth, Kranz decided to slingshot it around the moon. The crew moved into the lunar module, designed to support two men for 48 hours. It then became the lifeboat for three men for four days. Lovell took readings from the command module guidance system to recalculate as input into the awakening lunar module guidance system. (Pocket calculators did not yet exist; Lovell made complex calculations with pencil and paper.)
To make a course-correcting burn with the lunar module propulsion system, different from the command module’s, a task force of engineers and computer technicians wrote a new program to calculate how much and when to burn. Too much or too little would have Apollo 13 missing earth and careening into space.
To save power needed for reentry, they shut down systems. The temperature dropped to 38 degrees F. Water — not produced as a byproduct of combustion on the lunar module as on the command module — was rationed. The men were shivering and dehydrating. The air filtration system was not removing enough toxic CO2 from their three-man communal air. They brought absorbing filters from the command module, but they did not fit. As astronauts slowly suffocated, engineers at mission control devised a solution and read out detailed assembly instructions to Swigert and Haise as they assembled the fix. The CO2 level began falling.
For reentry on April 17, the crew returned to the command module with its heat shield. NASA contractors devised a means to separate the damaged service module. As the capsule entered the atmosphere, the world endured no radio contact. Anxious moments passed slowly for all at mission control and a billion people around the world listened, watched for word. When it came, tears and cheers of jubilation erupted around the world. Knowledge and competence, experience and toughness — rigorous attention to detail and best practices — had won out, saving lives.
The fault for the explosion was wiring insulation, a seemingly minor matter, but one with catastrophic consequences. Small details matter. But luck played a role as well. If this failure had occurred on the return trip, after the lunar module had been used as designed, these three astronauts would have had no “lifeboat.” They would have died. Only because the mistake, the fault, the weakness, was uncovered during the first half of the mission could their lives be spared. And only then through knowledgeable, careful, rigorous and creative ingenuity of the experts of NASA and their dedicated contractors. Courage, competence and cooperation carried the day.
And so, we Americans find ourselves again in peril, adrift in the hostile unknown of an unforgiving pandemic, and again resolving to rely on capable, educated, trained, practiced and knowledgeable experts to guide us. So we’re thankful for dedicated health care professionals and researchers who save lives. They and we are tough and competent.
To paraphrase a line from “Apollo 13,” the 1995 docudrama, a line Gene Kranz did not actually utter but instead lived out: Failure of leadership is not an option.
