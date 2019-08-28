Those who read the guest column “‘Dixie’ is as ‘Dixie’ does” (June 29) know the origins of “Dixie Classic.” It came from a regional Sears and Roebuck ad and clarification of the type of livestock exposition conducted as part of the 1951 Winston-Salem Fair at the then-new fairgrounds. The pride taken by northwest North Carolina farmers in their agricultural prowess and productivity was most certainly appropriate to celebrate. Today some declare with defiant consternation that our city fair’s name has been in place since 1956, suggesting perhaps some sacred heritage status. Unfortunately, that chronology may be, in fact, the name’s most damning indictment.
A look back through the pages of the Winston-Salem Journal surrounding those early 1950s fairs offers a peek into the social environment surrounding what would become the Dixie Classic Fair. This is our community’s story, and these newspaper pages tell it expressly, reminding us of what we once knew and might have since forgotten — or perhaps willingly ignore.
In the early 1950s, America was again at war. News of the struggles in Korea were front-page items. But stateside, the post-World War II economic boom continued. The Winston-Salem Fair with its Dixie Classic Livestock Exposition occurred during the second week of October, lasting four days, always in advance of the State Fair in Raleigh. Sears and Roebuck was still running its “Dixie Progress Sale” ads each fall in the Winston-Salem Journal, touting, “What Dixie makes ... makes Dixie.” Some aspects of American life seemed set; others were ripe for change.
Like many newspapers of the day, the Journal included a few column inches — not even a quarter-page — titled “Activities of Colored People.” The South was clearly divided along racial lines and white was the default. When a news story needed to clarify otherwise, “colored” was the commonly used adjective. “Negro” was distinctively capitalized.
In 1954, the United States Supreme Court overturned the concept of “separate but equal” with its decision in Brown v. Board of Education (Topeka). Schools across the country could no longer segregate by race. Expectations and resistance rose on opposite sides. When the next school year started around Labor Day 1955, one of the then-separate Forsyth County and Winston-Salem school systems pointedly reported through the Journal, “Negro students made no attempt to enroll at schools formerly limited to white students.” The other simply listed the schools under headings of “Negro” and “White.” Across the state, only one racial incident occurred, the Journal reported. In Scotland Neck, Halifax County, “two Negro girls were denied admission when they attempted to enroll in the white high school.” Next door in Guilford County, national history was about to be made. Three federal judges were set to hear the first anti-segregation lawsuit filed in the United States. It sought admission of “three Durham Negro boys” as undergraduates to the University of North Carolina. On the same Sept. 1, 1955 Journal front page announcing the school openings appeared the frightening story, “Bound Body of Boy Pulled from River.” This was the first local report of the brutal Aug. 28 murder of 14-year-old Emmitt Till visiting from Chicago in Money, Miss.
Heightened racial anxiety aside, life continued, as did the annual Winston-Salem Fair a month later. On Dec. 1, in the “heart of Dixie,” Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus and a year-long bus boycott began under the leadership of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The following year, 1956, was a presidential election year. Not surprising, racial issues were a concern. In October, the Journal reported 22 New England newspaper editors touring Mississippi to learn about the treatment of “Negroes” there a year after the murder of Emmitt Till. The governor declared to them that segregation would continue for “at least the next 50 years.” In Alabama, the bus boycott continued. In Winston-Salem, we capitalized on the success of our livestock exposition, adopting a new name for the annual fair, any other motives perhaps coyly obscured.
In the same Oct. 14, 1956, Journal that touted the success of the newly named Dixie Classic Fair, an article appeared about plans for another local fair two weeks following at the same fair grounds — the Carolina Colored Fair. “We are inviting every Negro farmer in this community to join us,” the Journal quoted.
Times change; so should we, because it’s never too late to do the right thing.
This is our community’s story to tell. Let’s make it a good one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Amen!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.