When it comes to climate change, Winston-Salem is on a path that will be both challenging and rewarding.
According to the U.N., the climate crisis has become the defining issue of our time, and we must act now. Having grown up in a heavily polluted environment on the other side of the planet, I experienced environmental challenges first-hand with limited access to clean running water, frequent power shortages and suffocating smog. As a concerned citizen and professional working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, I have followed the irrefutable science of worsening crisis and agree that there is an urgency to act before we tip beyond the point of no return. We all have a part to play to counter climate change — here in North Carolina, just as much as in any remote region in the world.
On Nov. 4, when President Trump reiterated that our country, the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, officially withdrew from the Paris climate accord, the future suddenly grew grimmer and more frightening. My hopes now lie in U.S. state governors and city mayors and their pledges to honor the commitments of the Paris accord.
Luckily, action can be taken locally, too. To underscore the critical nature of climate crisis, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines signed the Climate Mayors Agreement in 2017; and by signing Executive Order 80 in 2018, Gov. Roy Cooper committed to addressing climate change and transition North Carolina to a clean energy economy. There is hope!
Our city continues to march toward becoming a sustainable community. In alignment with the Paris accord, Winston-Salem tracks and reports on its greenhouse-gas emissions annually, thereby disclosing past performance and providing insights into formulating future actions. Using grants, the city is transitioning vehicles from dirtier diesel and gasoline to cleaner fuels like propane, natural gas, electric and hybrid technologies.
The recently restructured Office of Sustainability now oversees recycling and Keep W-S Beautiful programs. This allows the city to track recycling efforts and to support education campaigns to reduce high contamination of recycling by our overenthusiastic community. Local landfills continue to capture methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas, and use it to generate power. Although burning methane for power is not ideal, it does reduce its release into our atmosphere.
City-sponsored, volunteer-driven events such as tree planting and cleanup of creeks and streets have made a difference. With more than 12,000 trees planted over two decades, Winston-Salem is now recognized as “Tree City, USA” for its excellent urban forestry management. Not only do trees reduce urban blight, provide shade to reduce heat-island effect and improve aesthetics, they also act as natural carbon sinks by absorbing CO2 from the air.
By re-instituting the Sustainability Committee, the city has improved transparency and allowed residents from every ward and background to have a voice. The committee plans to recommend sustainability goals that will fight climate change, improve health and social justice and result in savings for the taxpayers. In my professional opinion, our community will benefit from near-term objectives that are achievable and cost-effective. Measurable targets could include building energy efficiency retrofits, LED lighting upgrades for buildings and streets, EV-charging stations, increasing bike paths and green belts and designating pedestrian-only zones in key areas. Longer-term goals could include electrifying vehicle and bus fleets, tightening tree ordinances to protect existing tree cover, adding composting facilities, increasing renewable power and reviewing zoning laws to improve land use.
Of course, going green isn’t easy, cheap or without challenges, but projects with a quick payback can be prioritized, and funding sources, including grants, partnerships and sponsors, can be identified.
Our elected officials, tireless volunteers, nonprofit organizations and the community in general are on the right path, but there is a long way ahead before we can rest. Our citizens and our children deserve cleaner air and water and a greener future without the insecurity of climate crisis. We have overcome difficult challenges before, and with grit and creativity, we can fight climate change, starting right here in our backyard.
