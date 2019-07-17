Throughout humankind’s recorded history, we often look back in time to harness the awe and the drive that pushed our ancestors to leave their mark in the world.
One of the greatest examples of this was the Renaissance that, based on the ancient Roman concept of Humanitas and key aspects of classical Greek philosophy, pushed humanity into an age of enlightenment that enriched our mark as a civilization on Earth with advancements in science, arts and philosophy. Cultural movements such as the Renaissance have the power to change our perspective of the world and of what we are capable of doing as a collective, as humans.
With the 50th anniversary of the moon landing approaching this month (on July 20), it was very obvious to me to associate the power of this scientific event in our culture. Just like the Renaissance, the feat of landing Apollo 11’s lunar module — as millions watched on their televisions — inspired many, like me, to see and wonder beyond the limitations of our time and to believe that anything is possible when hard work, dedication and a little bit of risk-taking are part of the equation.
As a Brazilian undergraduate student, a space-related career was a distant dream to me since there was not a clear path for me to follow. I knew, however, that to follow this dream, I would have to push myself harder. Looking back was important for me at this point, seeing all the difficulties and barriers confronted by the Apollo team and crew to make something impossible, possible.
Today, as a professor at Winston-Salem State University, after years of struggles and almost giving up on my dreams, I am involved with NASA research. I am able to combine both of my passions — plants and space — into my research. To be able to say that I am an astrobotanist, that I grow plants on Martian and lunar analog soils, spearheading research that one day could allow us to settle colonies in other worlds, is as surreal to me as watching Neil Armstrong set foot on the surface of the moon. But the echoes of this scientific and cultural revolution do not stop here.
According to the National Science Foundation, STEM careers are the least-picked pathway when it comes to a degree choice among minority students. According to the Pew Research Center, STEM employment has risen more than 79% since 1990, but African Americans hold only 9% of all STEM careers.
As a professor at a historically black university, I must always be pushed to inspire, to see my ability to guide these students as a privilege and a duty. I feel this especially applies to students who, like me, once thought space research was too far out of their reach.
To be the one that, little by little, passes on everything I gathered from previous mentors and heroes (like Aldrin, Collins and Armstrong) to a new generation is a daunting yet priceless task.
Since I arrived at WSSU last August, the university has received funding from the North Carolina Space Grant New Investigators Program to develop an astrobotany research lab. For months, our team of undergraduate students has been experimenting to learn what crops will grow best on Martian soil. Over spring break, students traveled to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s Vegetable Production System main lab to get to know the scientists they’ll be working with.
These men and women are now taking their first steps into a whole new world, positioning them to be the future Dorothy Johnson Vaughans and Mary Jacksons. They will serve as sources of inspiration for future generations to push through in spite of all the difficulties when everything seems lost and impossible. To always be able to make the impossible possible means that they must take risks, work hard, and dedicate themselves to the task ahead.
These students will be the faces that other minority students will be looking out for, seeing themselves there fully represented and following them as role models to achieve their dreams and continue what appears to be one of humankind’s greatest moving forces: to feel inspired to inspire others.