Dear Editor:
I am 8 years old and have been forever.
Some of my little friends say there is no Great Pumpkin.
Papa tells me, “Whah whah whah whah whah whah.”
Please tell me the truth; is there a Great Pumpkin?
Linus Van Pelt
Linus, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the ignorance and heartless skepticism of a candy-deprived age. They think that nothing can be that is not comprehensible to their tiny, tiny minds.
Yes, Linus, there is a Great Pumpkin. And each year on Halloween night, the Great Pumpkin rises from the pumpkin patch that he thinks is the most sincere and flies through the air with a bag of toys for all the children in the world.
Not believe in the Great Pumpkin? You might as well not believe in Santa Claus! Did you ever see Santa climbing down your chimney? Of course not, but that’s no proof that he is not there. So even if your big sister complains that you’re making her the laughing stock of the neighborhood, keep the faith.
You may wait for hours. The night may get chilly and you may get drowsy and your big sister may have to come rescue you and put you to bed. But poetry, imagination, romance and spookiness — these are the watchwords of Oct. 31, and the wise revel in them.
No Great Pumpkin! Thank the fates, he lives, and lives forever. A thousand Halloweens from now, nay, ten times ten thousand Halloweens from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood. Unless Amazon ruins it all.
But Linus, buddy, pal, let me give you a tip. If you want to sit in a damp, dark pumpkin patch all night, there’s nothing wrong with that. Sometimes that solitude can be refreshing. But if you’d rather go trick or treating, if you don’t want to miss that Halloween party at Violet’s house, you can do those things — there would still be time to go back to the patch afterward. The Great Pumpkin, he’s not an early riser.
And let’s be honest here, it’s going to be difficult to find an unharvested pumpkin patch; most of them have been cleared to put Jack O’Lanterns, with glowing eyes and smiles carved into their empty carcasses, onto front porches throughout the country. Even if you do find one, there’s no guarantee that yours will be the pumpkin patch from which the Orange One rises.
But wherever he rises, he’ll complete his mission, no matter what. You don’t have to be there to witness his arrival.
It’s your choice. But the truth is, trick or treating on Halloween night is magical. Wearing a costume, knocking on strangers’ doors and shouting, “Trick or treat!”, hearing the “thunk!” of the candy in your bag along with the exclamation, “My, my, what are you?” — it’s one of the few childhood pleasures that hasn’t been ruined in modern times by litigation, helicopter parents or TikTok. Along with the costumes, the crowds and the spooky decorations comes a sense of adventure that will make your pulse race. It will generate memories that stick to you like a wet lollypop. There’s little as exciting as that one night of the year, when you choose your costume — maybe you’ll be a pirate, or a space alien, or something scary like a politician — and go door to door collecting sweet, sweet treats.
It’s an activity that’s better with friends, or at least one other. Maybe Sally Brown, she seems nice.
Some will try to talk to you, Linus, about the history of Halloween, about its roots in European harvest festivals and pagan rituals. Don’t listen to them. At your age, this is all about fun. It’s all about candy and costumes, ghosts and goblins. Take the word of someone deemed “too old” to go trick-or-treating by a cruel and unreasonable populace.
And don’t listen to those who see Halloween as some kind of cult initiation, as if dressing in Spider-Man tights on one night of the year will turn you into a drug addict. These joyless mendicants have lost their understanding of childhood. They probably don’t like Harry Potter, either.
So go out and have fun, Linus, enjoying this special night that only comes once a year. Knock on the doors, eat the candy, fall asleep in front of the late-night creature feature. And on Nov. 1, go out into the world again, with your blanket, secure in the knowledge that the Great Pumpkin would approve of your actions.
PS: If anyone hands you a religious pamphlet rather than candy, they deserve to have their house egged.
