Here in the Ivory Tower of the Winston-Salem Journal, we receive updates every now and then from The Associated Press Stylebook, which sets the standard for newspaper language usage. They generally deal with matters like whether to use “typhoon” or “hurricane,” for instance.
I usually don’t pay much attention to the updates. Since editorial tends to follow news, I usually pick up the changes when news implements them. It’s practical.
The AP’s announcement of its adoption of the capital “B” when referring to Black people caught my eye, though. I immediately sensed that it would be different.
To be honest with you, when I first read about the change, I cringed slightly. It seemed inconsistent. We don’t capitalize “white,” after all — and I’ll come back to that. “African American,” “Hispanic” and such — those caps are understandable because they refer to a particular ethnicity. “Black” is just a skin color. Black folks just are.
Not only that, but I know that some Americans (*cough* President Trump *cough*) tend to equate capital letters with importance when that’s not really what they’re intended to define — thus we often find caps used where they shouldn’t be. The rules are too complex to list comprehensively here, but caps essentially denote specifics — specific individuals and book titles and such.
“Black” and “white” seem to be about as general as you can get.
The June 30 Ask SAM column helped explain the AP’s change: “The revisions align with long-standing identifiers such as Latino, Asian American and Native American, and AP style is also now capitalizing the “i” in Indigenous in reference to the original inhabitants of a place.” And the AP explained further, “Use of the capitalized Black recognizes that language has evolved, along with the common understanding that especially in the United States, the term reflects a shared identity and culture rather than a skin color alone.”
The AP also explained that conversations about capitalizing “white” were currently taking place, but because “white” refers to a greater variety of people with different backgrounds, and because capital “W” is often associated with White Supremacy, it was more complicated.
Personally, I don’t feel too strongly about the change one way or another, and other journalists I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We just want language to be consistent.
But now that we’re receiving feedback from the public, some pro and some con, I can see that the change is going to be controversial — needlessly so, in my estimation.
The idea that stops me is, “If you capitalize ‘Black’ then you’ve got to capitalize ‘White.’ It’s only fair.”
I don’t want to misjudge anyone. It’s a natural first thought, especially for people interested in language. As I wrote, it was among my first instincts.
But on further reflection, when I consider that we live in a country in which the white majority practices and maintains a high degree of power and privilege — exemplified by wealth; exemplified in boardrooms and legislative offices; exemplified by the ability to walk down the street unchallenged; is a capital “B” really such a threat? Is it an injustice worth bristling over? Even if it confers some slight advantage to the Black community — that doesn’t seem to be its intent, but if it were — is that so bad?
I’m all for fairness, but — isn’t that attitude a little, well, petty?
I’ve not read Robin Diangelo’s book “White Fragility,” but cringing at the idea that Black people might be conferred some tiny speck, some little crumb from the table, that white people don’t get — isn’t that the perfect example of the term?
It’s hardly a monumental advantage.
On July 2, Columbia journalism professor Jelani Cobb (or “jelani cobb,” as he writes it on Twitter), asked, “Does anyone feel strongly about upper-casing the B in black? I’m generally opposed to this because it turns race, a nonexistent category, into a proper noun.
“It also feels a little like when your job is like ‘We can’t give you a raise but how about a new title?’”
Shirley Carswell, who teaches journalism at Howard University, wrote about it a little more optimistically in a recent column for The Washington Post, saying, “In the country’s rush to examine its conscience over the treatment of black Americans in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, media outlets capitalizing the ‘B’ in ‘Black’ may seem, to some, like a small gesture. Changing one letter doesn’t cost them anything, and it isn’t going to end police brutality or racial injustice. Still, it feels to me like a win at a time when Black folks could really use one.”
The grammarian inside me — a tiny voice, to be sure — still cringes slightly. But if it empowers people who have borne the brunt of thousands of years of prejudice and disrespect — if it somehow allows them to hold their heads a little bit higher — I can live with it. With ease.
