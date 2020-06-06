I saw it coming.
It was Tuesday afternoon and the TV in the office was full of images of thousands and thousands of young protesters, spread across the country — D.C., Los Angeles, New York and smaller cities — while the scroll at the bottom of the screen told us that curfews were coming at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., depending on the place.
I knew the protesters weren’t going to leave — there was too much energy in the air — and I feared for what would happen then. Federal troops had been deployed and President Trump was urging governors to break down hard on demonstrators.
I’m not a fortune teller. But I learned this lesson years ago: Where you draw the line, that’s where the fight will be.
President Trump had a hand in drawing the line. In fact, he was its architect. He’d been working to change the narrative from a fight over the unjust killing of George Floyd and countless other black and brown men and women into a fight over “law and order.” Over “domination.”
“Today, I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets,” he said during a televised address from the Rose Garden on Monday. “Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming presence until the violence is quelled.” Then, just after he declared himself “an ally of all peaceful protesters,” the peaceful protesters lingering in Lafayette Square were teargassed and rubber-bulleted to clear the way from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church. People were hurt. Badly.
Trump, surrounded by a suited entourage and phalanx of troops, marched across the street, dominating it. He stood in front of the church, fidgeting a Bible in his hands, then he held it up in the air like a trophy. Dominating it.
St. John’s rector, the Rev. Gini Berbasi, had been at the church, assisting protesters, when federal police moved in and removed her. It was Jesus’ cleansing of the Temple, but in reverse; chasing out the devout so the money lenders could take possession.
Later, the Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, D.C., said she was outraged by Trump’s actions, calling it an “abuse of sacred symbols” and “antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our churches stand for.” Among the other insults, Trump didn’t have the decency to ask permission to stage a photo op.
But dominators don’t ask. They take.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was among the few Republicans who objected later: “There is no right to riot, no right to destroy others’ property, and no right to throw rocks at police,” he said in a statement. “But there is a fundamental — a Constitutional — right to protest, and I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo-op that treats the Word of God as a political prop.”
But he should have saved himself the trouble. Trump has already dominated the Republican Party. He’s dominated dozens of news cycles. He dominated his own impeachment. What won’t he try to dominate?
Tuesday evening, after the curfews passed, I waited for the breaking news. Across the country, surely the report would come: Chaos. Bloodshed. Domination.
But it didn’t. By Wednesday morning, it was clear that all across the nation, cooler heads prevailed. Marchers marched, sang, waved signs, shut down traffic — and the authorities moved the line to accommodate them.
That’s not to say there weren’t exceptions. Particularly later in the week, reports came in from across the nation of violent incidents — many instigated by police officers. In New York City in particular, it seemed as if the police officers were rioting.
But for the most part, the peace held.
This, despite Trump’s best efforts, tweeting Tuesday night for New York to call up the National Guard, referring to protesters as “lowlifes and losers,” reminiscent of the way he once defined illegal immigrants as “criminals” and “rapists” — except this time, he was talking about his own country’s citizens.
By Wednesday morning, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who had marched to St. John’s with Trump, was trying to distance himself from the incident and affirmed that he wouldn’t allow military forces to quell protests. Attorney General William Barr took the bullet — sorry, bad turn of phrase — claiming that he’d ordered the clearing, not Trump. There was “no correlation,” he said, between the clearing and Trump’s walk to the church.
On Wednesday, former Defense Secretary James Mattis finally spoke out (see today’s editorial). On Thursday, the ACLU and Black Lives Matter filed suit against the Trump administration for its violent clearing of Lafayette Square. This isn’t over by a long shot.
Even as Trump evokes the memory of George Floyd, it doesn’t seem like he understands what this is all about. He’s still trying to redefine the battle line, demanding that Americans choose between the Prince of Peace and the King of Domination; between taking a knee and kneeling on a neck.
I put this column to bed on Friday, two days before you’re reading it, and I don’t know what the weekend holds. But I feel optimistic.
Trump won’t dominate the streets. They belong to the American people.
