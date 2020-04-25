When this craziness is all over, I’m going to take U.S. 158 across the top of the state to Elizabeth City on the Inner Banks. I’ll check into a rustic B&B and walk through the aged downtown, poking my nose into consignment shops, looking at knickknacks and novelties.
In the morning, I’ll order a waffle at Andy’s Pancake and Steak House, then go to Waterfront Park and watch the wind whip the waves on the Pasquotank River.
That may take a few hours.
When I’m tired of sitting, I’ll go to the lengthy boardwalk behind the College of the Albemarle and stroll around for a little while. Then I’ll go to the Recycled Reader and buy a new stack of books to set on the floor.
Later I’ll drive north to the Great Dismal Swamp and ride my bike down the bumpy Washington Ditch trail to Lake Drummond, thinking about the wildlife, reluctant to be seen, in the woods around me. I’ll wonder if there are foxes.
When this is all over, my friends Tom and Bob and I are going to go camping at Goose Creek State Park by the Pamlico River. We’ll build a campfire and roast marshmallows, laughing at fart jokes late into the night like a bunch of 12-year-olds. The next morning we’ll put kayaks into the river and paddle until we’re exhausted and sunburned. Later we’ll get dinner in Little Washington and assess all the boats along the waterfront docks, dreaming about life as a mariner.
When this is all over, I’m going to get breakfast at the Lighthouse. Trish will hug me and ask, “How’s your dad?”
“Oh, he’s fine,” I’ll answer.
I’ll drink too much coffee.
When this is over, I’m going to eat in restaurants. I’m going to go see movies in movie theaters. I’m going to go to Cooks Flea Market and look at all the stuff and buy a hot dog. I’m going to go to the Cobblestone Farmers Market and buy tomatoes. I’m going to go to the Rockford General Store and buy candy. I’m going to hear local bands play and dance in front of the stage. I’m going to hear the Winston-Salem Symphony.
But not … dance in front of that stage.
When this is over, I’m going to meet my new grand-nephew, Logan.
When this is behind us, I’m going to walk through all the galleries in the Arts District to remind myself why we have that slogan, anyway. I’ll look for a painting that captures the mood of jubilation.
When this is over, I’m going to identify every county in North Carolina in which I’ve not yet set foot and I’m going to go there.
When this is over, I’m going to take my bike to the Catawba River Greenway in Morganton and the Roanoke Canal Trail in Roanoke Rapids and the Riverwalk Trail in Danville, Va., and the Virginia Creeper. I’m going to finally ride the entire 57.7 miles of the New River Trail from Pulaski to Fries.
When this is over, I’m going to run a marathon.
Well. A half-marathon.
When this is all over, I’m going to go days without checking Twitter. I’m going to read deeply, for hours, with no distractions, and listen to music and spend more time under the stars and less in front of screens.
When this is all over, I’m going to talk to my neighbors. I’ll greet all the people I’ve not been able to see with an affectionate bow.
When this is over, I’ll still seek solitude as I need it. I’ll still seek company as I desire it. But I’m never going to get upset about a baby crying in a restaurant ever again.
When this is over, I’m going to book a trip to a wildlife sanctuary outside San Diego, where three Russian-bred domestic foxes live: Victor, a dog with a red coat, Mikhail, a dog with a black coat, and Maksa, a vixen with a white coat. I’ll hold one in my lap and feed it treats and scratch it behind the ears until it’s sick of me.
When this is over, I’m going to take a boat to Sark Island, off the coast of France. I’ll bike across the spine of the island, lie down in a field and stay awake all night, watching the stars wheel over my head. Then I’ll sleep all day in a tent and wait for the dark to return.
When this is all over, when we can travel freely and walk about without the risk of infecting each other, I’m going to visit desert, mountain, sea and prairie. My motto will be: Don’t wait.
When this is over, I’m going to go. I’m going to go, go go. And I may not come back.
Who’s with me?
