Among the challenging tasks that keep my job interesting, I struggled with one in particular last week: Finding opinion columns that support President Trump.
The reason for the difficulty wasn’t a shortage of conservative columnists. We subscribe to The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate, which provides us with print rights to quality stalwarts like George Will, Marc Thiessen, Gary Abernathy, Michael Gerson, Ed Rogers, Hugh Hewitt and others, whom we regularly print. We also subscribe to Tribune Content Agency solely for access to Cal Thomas, one of America’s most prominent conservative columnists.
But last week, even Thomas, who graced our Wednesday opinion page, took Trump to task for his insulting speech and obsession with money. “Perhaps some of his uncritical evangelical supporters might point to the verse that says, ‘The love of money is the root of all evil,’” Thomas wrote.
Trump is simply so controversial, so outrageous, that very few columnists, even conservatives, will always agree with him, and they often disagree. Frankly, their consistency to their own principles earns my respect.
But while Trump’s most fervent supporters are unwavering, an inconvenient truth is that Trump is actually — brace yourself now — not that popular overall. I don’t follow opinion polls very closely, but I glance at them often enough to know that Trump consistently scores low. Consistently, more disapprove of him than approve — sometimes by wide margins.
Trump’s personal and presidential flaws are well publicized and don’t require much repetition here: He constantly states falsehoods. He takes credit for his predecessor’s accomplishments. He rails, brags and bullies.
Some of his supporters claim he’s playing 4-dimensional chess. I’m not sure he could spell “dimensional.”
Yet none of this seems to bother his most ardent supporters. Journalists have written millions of words speculating on the mystery of why they’re so loyal.
You’d think it would be simple enough to ask. But replies like “He’s done what he said he’d do” obviously don’t stack up. He’s not built the wall; illegal immigration has grown worse; the stock market may be high, but salaries are stagnant and businesses are laying off workers; and instead of draining the swamp, he’s put the alligators in charge of key government agencies. Journalists can’t help but wonder what else is going on. Is it racism and xenophobia? Is it the favorable treatment of evangelicals? Is it that his supporters aren’t actually paying attention, but uncritically buy Trump’s grandiose claims?
Ever the optimist, I like to think those answers are incomplete.
Back in the late 1970s, I became enamored of tennis star John McEnroe. I was impressed by his tenacity and his skills.
Not only that, but something about his character appealed to me. He was brash. He argued with umpires who ruled against him (and was often penalized for doing so), saying things like “You cannot be serious!” and “You are the worst umpire I’ve ever seen in my life!” And those are just the ones we can print.
Crowds jeered and booed. “Superbrat,” they called him.
But me, I bought a McEnroe poster — the one pictured here — and put it on my wall. Yes, I did.
“What are you doing with that? You like him?” a friend of mine asked.
“Yeah,” I replied. “He’s kind of like the quintessential ugly American.”
“I don’t think that’s something I’d be proud of,” my friend replied.
I talked about how McEnroe’s behavior improved the game — he kept the umpires on their toes, paying attention like they never had before to avoid being yelled at.
It was something I’d read in a magazine.
I knew my friend was right — there was nothing admirable about McEnroe’s behavior. But I followed him through his 1980 men’s singles match with Swedish player Bjorn Borg — including the incredible 20-minute tie-breaker at Wimbledon that McEnroe ultimately, at the last second, lost. I was devastated.
Over time, my interest in McEnroe waned. But to this day, I can’t really explain the appeal. McEnroe was just someone who wasn’t going to take any guff.
Is that it? Is that what Trump’s supporters see in him?
Trump’s fans have a right to their opinion. But I hope they understand that Trump is not a conventional president. He doesn’t take guff, but he gives plenty. Maybe that’s why they like him, but it puts a lot of people off, including their fellow conservatives. They shouldn’t expect unreserved agreement.
And I hope they’re not fooled by their own enthusiasm. Trump’s words and actions have real-life consequences that threaten to harm people and damage our country and its reputation for decades to come. So say some of their fellow conservatives.
McEnroe was, like Trump, a showman. But he would have been a lousy president.