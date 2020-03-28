It was two Sunday mornings ago that my friends from Greensboro, Tom Henson and Bob Beerman, met me at Quarry Park for a morning hike. We hadn’t seen each other in about a month, so we were eager to catch up.
Tom is a retired engineer; Bob sells and repairs high-end double basses. We met through a meditation group and from there followed other mutual interests: hiking, exploring, philosophizing, joking. Tom and I have gone bike-riding together — I can’t keep up with him — and I sometimes go to Greensboro to listen to Bob and his wife, Teresa, play music in a wine bar. Over the past three years or so, we’ve become good friends.
We started walking on the Waughtown Connector on the south side of the quarry, where the woods were still so brown and denuded by winter that we could see deep into them, see the contour of the hills and gullies stretching to the west. Some trees were pale and bare of bark, reminiscent of skeletons. But tiny little violets bloomed all around us. Bob, like me, carried a walking stick; Tom was bare-handed.
We talked and laughed as we walked; not about anything in particular, just the casual sort of conversation you have when you’re comfortable with people. We might have mentioned books we’d read or sayings we’d heard or TV shows we’d all seen when we were younger.
We paused at a wooden kiosk with a park map and park rules.
“Where are we?” Bob asked.
Tom pointed to the “you are here” spot, but it took Bob a few breaths to orient himself.
It is a little odd. The entrance to the park is to its north, but somehow, driving up Quarry Road, I always feel like I’m driving north rather than south. The maps in the kiosks are skewed a little, too, with north positioned to the northwest. I mean, northeast.
We returned to the quarry, then walked north, down toward the Peachtree Greenway. The lack of foliage presented views of the lake that are hidden the rest of the year. We paused by the gate near the water’s edge and examined the tall granite face on the other side. We paused on the bridge crossing the stream that, as far as I know, has no name.
At one spot, the pavement ended abruptly, but a trail continued into the woods.
“Should we walk on?” one of us asked.
“The rules didn’t say, ‘no walking off the paved trail,’” one of us said. “They said, ‘please stay on paved trail.’”
“Is this even part of the park?” one of us asked.
We walked on into the woods, downward to a rushing stream, where we stood for a while before jumping across. We climbed a hill and saw a lump on the next hill that turned out to be an old Nissan pickup, buried in kudzu.
“How did this get here?” one of us asked. No road is visible now.
A little farther, Bob stopped abruptly and said, “Look — a gray fox.”
“Where?” I asked.
Bob pointed: “There.”
Tom said, “Yeah. It’s pretty.”
I kept looking, but I couldn’t see it: No reddish fur, as usually grows around a gray fox’s neck and belly; no dark eyes; no movement. I strained my eyes — and just couldn’t see it.
“It’s gone now,” Bob said.
“Look,” Tom pointed. “There’s the trail where it walks every day.” The slender foot trail cut away into the distance.
I was disappointed. As I wrote last month, I’m fascinated by the urban red foxes around us. I’ve only glimpsed a couple as they ran from me, but it seems like everyone I know, friends and neighbors, have had longer sightings. Sometimes their foxes stare back.
We walked on, through the woods, talking and laughing, winding back around to the Waughtown Connector, back to the parking lot, where we said goodbye.
I drove home, and I think that’s when it hit me: I didn’t know when I’d see my friends again — these or any others.
Then came the stay-at-home order.
I’m usually comfortable with solitude — I don’t need any time fillers, I have too many — but it’s different when it’s not a choice, but an uninvited imposition.
My friends and I are staying in touch via social media. Most Journal staffers are now working from home. The city is quiet. My neighborhood is quiet.
March has been a blur. It’s been a month made of mud; cloudy and mostly cold.
I’ve gone back to Quarry Park by myself several times since that Sunday. I walk to where my friends saw the gray fox. I linger there, kneeling, with the violets at my feet, looking deep into the woods.
