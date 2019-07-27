There’s a crucial scene in the beautiful and poignant film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” in which — spoiler alert — the protagonist, Jimmie Fails, is sitting on a city bus listening to a couple of transplants complain at length about how Frisco just wasn’t what they imagined it would be. “The city’s dead,” one intones.
Fails, facing his own disappointments with the city, interrupts their diatribe: “’Scuse me. You don’t get to hate San Francisco.”
They object. “Sorry, but I’ll hate what I want,” one says.
“Do you love it?” he asks.
“It’s — I mean, yeah, I’m here, but do I have to love it?”
“You don’t get to hate it unless you love it,” he replies. And things get quiet.
This segment, along with a few others, stuck with me for days. I wandered around town, hearing the movie’s soundtrack in my head and looking for opportunities to dramatically say to someone: “You don’t get to hate Winston-Salem unless you love Winston-Salem.”
They never materialized. Probably for the best.
At the risk of ruining the poetry of the line, its meaning is clear: You don’t have a right to criticize unless you’ve committed yourself to the thing you’re criticizing. Only when you truly know it do you get a say. It’s a sentiment I’ve heard from military veterans, who hear plenty of criticism of something they love from people who never served.
I wouldn’t say this applies 100% of the time, of course; sometimes an outsider’s objective perspective can teach us something important, even essential. But experience and commitment certainly lend weight to criticism.
I’ve written before about my return to Winston-Salem — the town of my birth — in 1988, which marked for me the beginning of my social and creative life as an adult. I invested myself, forming friendships and habits that have lasted to this day.
It hasn’t always been smooth. This city has, at times, driven me crazy. There’ve been times when I’ve felt like a restless teenager fed up with his stupid parents.
But I love it. I love its manners and its compassion; its kind people and its quirky malcontents. I feel proud when I walk through its downtown and its parks. I feel proud of the people I know here, my friends and acquaintances, their talent, humor and skills. We have so much beauty.
Every now and then after I moved here, I’d meet someone who came for work or family but longed to get out. “There’s nothing to do here,” they’d tell me, along with other complaints.
I’d often respond by introducing them to my friends. I’d invite them to parties and events. Sometimes, my friends became theirs. Sometimes, they found their footing and made this their home.
But sometimes, as they continued to moan, I’d just get fed up with them. You don’t get to hate it unless you love it.
After seeing “Last Black Man,” a couple of things happened in the world. One was that the New York Times offered a sober-eyed assessment of Winston-Salem that raised a few hackles — and served as a reminder that we’re not perfect. Fair enough.
Another is that President Trump told some Democratic representatives, American women of color — “the Squad” — that they didn’t belong here and should go back to their own countries. Pressed to explain, he accused them of hating America.
“They have to love our country,” Trump said.
It would seem an echo of Fails’s statement, and you might think it would resonate with me.
But the real reason for Trump’s complaint was pretty transparent, as it usually is. It was Trump they didn’t love. As for America …
Those people I used to know who said, “There’s nothing to do here”? I don’t see them anymore. They didn’t buy houses. They didn’t run for office. They didn’t like it, so they left.
But the Squad, they didn’t leave. Instead, they invested themselves.
James Baldwin, in “Notes of a Native Son,” wrote, “I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
Me, too.
There are things about this nation that shame and/or anger me, many of them related to a pervasive cultural insistence on monetizing everything. From clean air and water to health care to education, someone is always asking, how much is it going to cost me to do the right thing? And we accept that as not just legitimate, but admirable. We allow some people to storehouse their wealth while helpless people go hungry. One doesn’t have to be a socialist to say that something is wrong with that system.
I get to say those things. And so do you.