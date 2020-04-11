The sky cleared for a couple of days last week, leading me to sit outside early in the morning in the Hernon/Wills Supercollider Observatory (my back porch). The twisty constellation Scorpius hovered in the south; Jupiter rose in the southeast just past the trees to my east, followed by Saturn and Mars. There were shooting stars. There was coffee.
These were calm mornings, and I continued them with walks in Quarry Park, where wisteria perfumed the air and covered everything. I’m still looking for the gray fox my friends spotted last month, but all I’ve seen so far are the dancing white flags of retreating deer tails and crows hungry for the peanuts I carry.
Then it was back to the world.
Even though coronavirus has not affected anyone close to me, I feel the weight of it and mourn for those who have been robbed by it.
I also feel the stress of uncertainty. These last couple of weeks, I’ve been more short-tempered than usual. I bristle while winding my way through the obstacle course of the grocery store or while being held hostage at red traffic lights with no other traffic in sight. More than once, I counted to 20, as if I were washing my hands. I placed a take-out order with a local restaurant, proud of myself for supporting the local economy, and was chagrined by the abruptness of the man on the other end of the phone. But when I arrived to pick up my food, I saw that he was very gracious. It was a misunderstanding of tone, as often occurs with email or other forms of communication that don’t include facial expression.
I imagine others have had similar experiences.
Of course, many of us are looking for meaning in the current crisis, some lesson we can take from it — as if that would justify its tragedy. Some want to blame it on the usual suspects — whatever they were already against: Porous borders, other people, the other political party, the mysterious “them.” Some blame President Trump, who blames everyone else.
I’m just like anyone else. My usual suspects — not to cause the biological virus, but to exacerbate its effects — include the failure of the United States, singular among all the world’s advanced nations, to provide adequate health insurance for its own people. Here we are, in the 21st century (people used to say, “Here we are, in the 18th century”) still linking income and insurance to work when we know that arrangement fails.
Some of us are thinking to the days ahead and hoping we can get back to normal. Others say we’ll have a new normal — no more handshaking, for one thing — and they welcome it, hoping this crucial event can be a springboard to fix some of the societal problems that have existed for far too long.
I don’t know if Twitter helps or hurts more in a time like this, but it did expose me last week to this nugget of wisdom:
Ethics Gradient
@grahamvsworld
My 5yo stormed out of my office when i told him i had to do a meeting. He was very mad that i couldn’t look at his crafts like i did yesterday. I tried to explain that it was Monday and I had to work, and he yelled “Monday isn’t real” on the way out. I’m still just sitting here.
If we learn nothing else, I think “Monday isn’t real” is plenty.
I’m starting to think that money isn’t real, either, especially when government can find as much of it as it wants for anything it wants. I’m telling you, that Universal Basic Income is starting to look better — and more possible — all the time.
I’m keeping my own list of things that I wish could change when we finally emerge from our cocoons.
Among them:
That we stop glorifying busy-ness and pushing ourselves so hard that we get sick.
That we stop uncritically associating wealth with virtue.
That we all learn to be a little more grateful and a little more patient. Yep, me, too.
Since I’m wishing, I’ll add eight-day weeks with three-day weekends; no cars allowed downtown, only bicycles and golf carts — and delivery trucks in back alleys; and the steady elimination of light pollution — and every other kind of environmental pollution.
The coronavirus is a historic event, the casualties of which have already long surpassed the 9/11 attack. And while it’s unlikely that we could have completely avoided it, it’s beyond dispute that we could have been better prepared. Point the finger where you will, observers in positions of authority saw it coming and tried to warn us, but were ignored. The wealthiest nation in history didn’t have the proper medical equipment for workers on the front line, and some of them have died because of that failing.
If we don’t learn a lesson from that, we are surely among the biggest fools in history, too.
