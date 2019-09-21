I’ve been making friends with the crows.
There’s a noisy flock at Quarry Park, and several months ago, I started carrying peanuts with me during my morning walks — two or three times a week — in an attempt to, well, befriend them.
A fanciful desire, absolutely. I didn’t really think they’d wind up sitting on my shoulder singing “Whistle While You Work” or anything, but I hoped they’d surrender a little bit of their natural apprehension of people and allow me to observe them from up close, knowing that I was bringing them tasty treats. I hoped they’d come to recognize me, as they’ve been known to do occasionally with others.
I made a point of arriving at the same time, around sunrise. I’d drop a few peanuts — raw in the shell, no salt — in the same spot, then walk away some distance and wait. I always wore a black t-shirt and black shorts to make myself more recognizable, hoping they might see me as a really big one of them. (She who brightens my days says it’s more likely they’d think I’m a really big peanut.)
Early on, one or two hungry crows would fly into nearby trees, calling their presence, and hesitate a minute before swooping down to peck away at the peanuts or grab one and fly away. That quickly became the norm.
One morning when I arrived, a group of six appeared at the top of the trees to the east of the parking lot, barking and cawing as if to say, “Hey, where’ve you been?” They flew ahead of me to the drop-off spot, waited for me to walk away, then all swooped down for their treats.
I felt like I was hanging out with the cool kids.
I’ve been interested in crows for some time, actually. They’re fascinating, with their rich and complex social and cultural lives. (They mate for life, devote years to raising their young and live in extended family groups. They roost together in large groups at night.)
They’ve been considered clever since the days of Aesop — an opinion that modern-day experiments confirm. They’re featured in our mythology and fables as tricksters and storytellers. Cave dwellers scratched their images on their walls.
In the past, some superstitiously associated them with evil and death. Some people today see them as pests, while the wiser consider them beneficial, since they eat many agricultural pests.
And they’re pretty, with their dark, glossy coats. Their language is dynamic and emotive. They hop along or even stroll on their slender legs, somehow looking sturdy, clownish and graceful all at the same time.
I recently discovered that there’s a crow-hunting season in Forsyth County. No, I’m not going to tell you when it is.
And they’re deft at people.
“Unlike most wild creatures, crows tolerate human habitations and relish the benefits of living within them — mainly the easy food sources,” writes Lyanda Lynn Haupt in “Crow Planet.” “But to say that crows enjoy human company, or even prefer to live near humans, would be an overstatement.”
Indeed, I’ve recently begun to feel like I’ve worn out my welcome.
As my visits have increased, the crows have grown blasé to my presence. They don’t meet me at the feeding spot anymore. Some mornings they don’t show up at all.
I reached out to some local experts — Ron Morris, who writes the Journal’s Bird’s-Eye View column, and Forsyth County Extension Agent Phyllis Smith. They were both informative, but neither of them could guess at the crows’ absence.
One morning I was texting my she: “The crows didn’t show up this morning. I think they have a different agenda than me.” And that’s when it hit me.
Of course they have a different agenda than me. Surely they don’t wake up thinking, “Is that big peanut here yet?” They have things to do, nests to build, gossip to spread. They might be busy with a sprouting patch of berries or some big fatty worms. I can’t read their minds.
And isn’t that just the way it is? “The thief thinks everyone would steal,” goes the old saying; we expect everyone to think as we do and want what we want — in personal tastes, in politics, in all sorts of things.
But we can no more read people’s minds than I can read the crows’ wild psyches. Maybe we should give the mind-reading a rest and listen to what people actually say, watch what they actually do.
I’m probably going to give my crow friends a rest for a while. I’ll turn my attention to the calm of the morning, with the now-waning moon peeking over my shoulder and the rising sun illuminating patches of trees as the clouds meander by. That’s not a bad agenda.
