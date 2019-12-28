Kris Kristofferson was a Rhodes scholar.
That bit of trivia, which I now pass to you, came to mind for no good reason a couple of Saturdays ago when I woke.
Before putting on the coffee, I took the subconscious hint and put on the one Kristofferson recording I own, 2006’s This Old Road. I like it. Long past the height of his popularity, this spare collection of songs demonstrates that he can still write meaningful lyrics and expressive melodies.
Before his wild success as one of the greatest country songwriters of his generation or of ever, Kristofferson had a budding career as a writer. He studied literature at Oxford and The Atlantic published a couple of stories he wrote. He also served in the military and was a Golden Gloves boxer before making waves in Nashville and Hollywood, proving Robert B. Parker’s assertion that nobody is just one thing.
As if his range as a songwriter didn’t prove it — from Saturday night’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” to Sunday morning’s “Why Me.”
Sitting with my first cup, I turned the volume down so it wouldn’t distract me while I read the paper. Every now and then, a few lines leaked through to my consciousness:
I’d go crazy if I paid attention all the time
And I want justice, but I’ll settle for some mercy
The front page of the Journal that day was disturbing, with the story about the sanitation worker who took his gun to work and killed Terry Cobb, a man he’d known for years. He soon turned his weapon on the police, wounding Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan before being shot and killed himself. Police turned out in large numbers, along with the chief, Catrina Thompson, and Mayor Allen Joines. Counselors prepared to deal with the harsh aftermath.
Going online, another news source reported the woman in Des Moines who purposely ran her car into a 14-year-old girl because “she was Mexican.” That reminded me of several stories I’ve read this year of people shouting, “Go back where you came from!” to people who already are where they came from.
Those stories gelled with others that had been bouncing around in my head — stories of violence and desperation and pain. As I sat there, water welled up in my eyes and overflowed.
When they burn your brother down in the name of freedom
I don’t care if that’s left or right, it’s wrong
I thought about people I know who struggle because of health challenges or the lack of money. And the 14,000 migrant children being held at the border. And burning forests. And all of those who are in denial of the truth or just don’t care.
I thought about the rising rate of suicide in our country, in our state, and those who suffer from addictions, from depression and other mental anguish, those who fight to function on a fundamental level.
I thought about the political discord that keeps building higher, a dangerous trajectory in which reasoned arguments are exchanged for shouted insults and principles are abandoned for outright lies. This seems to be the year in which everyone turned the volume up to 11. It wasn’t enough to disagree with someone — they had to be traitors, or scum.
A lot of that overheated rhetoric comes from the White House.
As my colleagues point out on this page today, political divisions are persistent and inevitable. But some politicians and pundits have learned how to exploit the divisions. We let them, and it harms us.
I know the story
I read the papers
I see the anger
I feel it too
On this morning, the crying helped; it released some of the stress. I guess that’s what crying is for.
Eventually I dried my eyes and other voices made their way into my morning to create a sense of hope, reminding me that there is beauty and grace in this world, and there are caring people who are also paying attention to the cruelty and saying, like Kristofferson:
Not in my name, not on my ground
I want nothing but the ending of the war
This wasn’t the first time I cried this year. And to hear friends and readers tell it, I’m not alone. Frustration and fear were all too common in 2019, a hell of a year.
People are scared. That’s the proper response to uncertainty.
People cry. That’s the human response to suffering.
People endure and overcome. We feel hope and love and courage. That’s the human response to challenges.
I wish everyone a happy — and dramatically different — 2020. In 2019, I’ll give Kristofferson the last word:
But when I see the wonder
In the smiles of my children
It reminds me of dreams
Worth coming true
