After days of isolation, my wife and I drove to the local supermarket to pick up some needed provisions -- those items necessary if there was to be a total shutdown. Inside the store, shoppers rarely acknowledged one another, preferring to swerve their carts in avoidance rather than make eye contact with others; all of us trying to un-awkwardly be as unsocial as we are expected to be. However, the cashier did not seem to share this luxury/challenge.
We consumers, the non-essential, are divided by social distancing, connected by technology and driven to relative despair by the media. The cashier is not. She is working in these conditions and they are challenging. The fear of infection can be crippling and for those who have experienced the loss of life because of the virus, the pain is real, undeniable and forever lasting. And yet, the essential rise.
These people have become our figurative heroes, working to serve the rest of us in a time of universal need. Yes they work. Yes they need to work and yes, we need them to work and, yes, at some level they are fortunate to work, to provide a service and to receive remuneration. Contrast that with the millions who are now unemployed and unable to depend on a recurring paycheck and we’re forced to ponder the label of essential. Essential to whom -- the company, the customer, the government, society?
It will take some period of time, maybe years, for our economy to heal. This period of recuperation will be marked by a vigorous and viable economy underpinned by the efforts of these essential employees.
An intended byproduct of our cloistering is isolation, with the intent of stymieing the virus. And while it has been said that ignorance is the greatest enemy of mankind, I would argue that isolation is a close second. As social creatures, we require engagement both physically and mentally. Since the advent of social media, we feel more engaged with “friends” as we stare at phone screens, fixated on where someone is traveling to or eating at or what they are “just saying.” While seemingly harmless, this form of electronic engagement can result in a very real form of isolation and does not served us well. It can polarize us into ideological divides and cultural intolerances, where unbalanced idea shaping occurs, also known as old-fashioned bullying.
We are also learning that when a stream of negative and alarming events is shrilled at us by the 24-hour media construct, this causes us societal anxiety. Unrelieved, this can lead to many bad actions and equally bad reactions. What do we do when it appears control has been taken from our hands? Do we further engage or isolate? Do we fight or flee? Do we help or ignore? That is our choice.
If science deniers have lost their pulpit and populists have lost their credibility one could say they’ve been replaced by the very real images of health care workers, public servants and citizens assisting their neighbors and fellow man. While this does speak to the innate goodness within each of us, it also leads to questions: Is it sustainable? Is it scaleable? How do we move forward, how do we manage our local governments, how do we inform others that our engagement, or lack thereof, can literally be fatal? Our lack of engagement at the local level could quite realistically result in greater powers inuring to the federal level, thus reducing our ability to respond the next time, resulting in further isolation, when what we may actually need is further engagement.
But what can I own? I can own my attitude! I can reduce my own isolation by becoming civically involved in my new community of Charlotte. I can meet my new neighbors and be neighborly. I can be more tolerant of people who believe, act and look different. I will continue to advocate for every citizen to exercise their right to vote -- our most precious civic duty. From the ashes of this disaster, we must unequivocally agree that decisions made on the other side of the planet -- in an isolated vacuum or echo chamber -- can have very real consequences for all of us. Once we look at engagement through the lens of one universal group, the human race, we will find the natural balance between isolation and engagement and begin to act accordingly.
