I operate a peer-developed and staffed center in Winston-Salem that is aimed at promoting well-being in the lives of people who have suffered trauma, loss, mental ill-being and addiction. GreenTree Peer Center has been operating for seven years, and the lives of its participants have demonstrated growth and health that comes through social connection and through coming to terms with what we can do to help ourselves. What we have learned together is a counterpoint to the conventional understanding of mental ill-being (including addiction) and mental health. Here are some timely perspectives offered in recognition of September, proclaimed as National Recovery Month by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
First, perhaps we should use a different word than recovery when we think about people who have done the hard work of finding meaning from what they have experienced through their ill-being. Let’s understand that it is the diligent and intentional efforts made by those whose courage has brought them to the other side of pain and illness to well-being and connection in their communities. Medications play a role in this in many cases, but it is actually a transformational process of personal growth that many people achieve even while certain mental manifestations may continue (because many of these are not actually relieved with medications).
In fact, the American approach to mental health care has often not been a friend to our progress. It can indeed disable people by placing a glass ceiling over their lives with close-ended statements and insistence on life-long medication as the only way to treat mental ill-health. A limited, mainly biological approach neglects to promote and encourage the work of reclaiming a healthy life and finding the support necessary to reinforce choice-making. People are left assuming that there is nothing to do but to live passively and take their pills. Where is the recovery here?
In 1995, the Adverse Childhood Experiences study opened the door to understanding the role of traumatic experiences on our mental health. It certainly triggers depression, extreme mental experiences and addiction. Trauma impacts not just our mental responses, but our neurons (brain health) and even our physical health. Yet healing the impact of trauma is not something medication is prescribed to do, because healing from trauma does not happen in a vacuum. It requires connection and personal intention. Healing happens when we find safe ways to “uncover” the events and relationships that had been harmful to us when we were in vulnerable places even beyond childhood. It means we come to terms with the impact of these painful, life-altering experiences so we can at least know how to “file” them and move beyond them.
The alternative, to hide ourselves from things that we were unable to let ourselves realize in the moment, does in fact make us sick. And medications sometimes mute the level of our pain and immobilization.
Yet too often, our clinicians are not sufficiently trained to help us through a safe process of uncovering and re-grounding so we can step out of the pain toward healing.
This is where peer to peer support has been proven to be so useful in recovery. In other words, recovery depends on the “un-covery” of the pain, realizing it for what it is and how it has impeded us or even caused us extreme mental experiences and learning new ways of recognizing triggers and responding intentionally to minimize the impact of past trauma. We celebrate that un-covery is happening and re-mobilization of life is supported through self-help classes, recovery action planning, and other activities often led through peer support groups across the world!
So what remains for us is discovery! Now strengthened, since we have been supported through the consequential darkness of our experiences and coming to make sense of them, we now discover ourselves anew. We find new capacities born of learning to live in a world of misunderstanding; new vigor to enter into the communities around us, learning how to re-insert ourselves where we have felt “othered” before. We recognize the fullness of who we are as we have learned to mobilize and live beyond our ill-being. We celebrate this and offer ourselves to help others. (This is the spiritual aspect of mental health.) We live intentionally to manage our health and we accept support.
Yes, we discover! We do not recover who we once were. We are thankful and humbled to find we are resilient, strong and capable of engaging others in the deepest, most meaningful ways as may be necessary to encourage their best living.
