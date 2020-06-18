I field a lot of phone calls from worried patients. In my work as a pharmacist I deal with some of North Carolina’s most vulnerable populations – the elderly, low income and those with multiple chronic medical conditions – and there have been a lot more of these calls in the last few months.
In an average year, about 50,000 people die in North Carolina from chronic conditions such as heart and lung disease. I fear that COVID-19 will make that number far worse. CDC research indicates that roughly 9 in 10 people hospitalized for the virus also have chronic medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol.
Not only have these patients suddenly found themselves at the highest risk of hospitalization from the virus, many are also suffering from the economic fallout. More than one million North Carolinians have lost their jobs since the pandemic started.
In normal times, half of adults managing chronic conditions don’t take their medications as directed. This isn’t because they’re being irresponsible. It’s because they face challenges like not having access to reliable transportation to get to medical appointments or the pharmacy, are living on a fixed income that leaves them deciding between paying for medications or groceries, they have a language barrier, or are simply having a hard time managing the refill schedules for several prescriptions.
Now, just weeks after our state relaxed stay-at-home orders, I’m seeing local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise. Our hospital system’s bed availability is low, and I know that reopening just isn’t a reality for the patients I serve, since they're among the most likely to need hospitalization if they contract the virus.
I also know from my conversations with patients that they’re facing mounting challenges when it comes to staying on top of their medications. Patients are experiencing the effects of not taking their medications because they’re afraid to leave the house and are confused about setting up telehealth appointments and mail order deliveries. They aren’t sticking to their prescriptions because they don’t have enough food in the fridge and many times, taking pills on an empty stomach makes them feel sick. My team is working with every patient to resolve their unique issues by doing things like setting up private prescription deliveries and connecting them with community resources like Meals on Wheels. But I’m conscious of how many others across our state are struggling right now. We can do more to support them.
For North Carolinians reading this who are facing similar challenges staying on top of your prescriptions, please don’t go without. Call your primary care team – your doctor and pharmacist – to explain your situation and ask if they can connect you with community resources in your area. Independent pharmacists can be especially helpful because of their long track record serving the people in your town. It’s always worth a try.
For those in the physician community, I know you’re on the front lines caring for your patients, in addition to worrying about the wellbeing of your families. In a time when not being able to access critical medications could send our patients to the hospital and expose them to COVID-19, pharmacists will continue to collaborate with you to find individualized solutions.
For North Carolina health plans and state programs, remember that when patients take their medicines, not only do they live healthier and better lives, but they also add fewer costs to the healthcare system. You have the data on which patients are refilling their prescriptions on time. If we have stronger collaboration across the physicians, pharmacists, and health providers serving these vulnerable patients, it will be easier to spot those who may be falling through the cracks to offer support, before they get sicker.
For the rest of us, as we push forward with reopening and getting back to some semblance of normal life, don’t forget to reach out to your vulnerable neighbors and ask if you can lend a hand.
