I love my job.
Recently, I met a senior high school student who wants to be a youth minister and another who wants to conduct research while scuba-diving. I met students who have grown up with the expectation of enrolling in college, and others who did not. Each senior has a unique story and their paths to success through post-secondary education will be just as unique. I am one of 30 Crosby Scholars advisers who assist high school seniors through the college application process.
In the fallout after the college admissions scandal, Forsyth County residents can feel fortunate that Crosby Scholars Community Partnership is here to help every public school student find a path to college. The resources Crosby Scholars offers from sixth to 12th grade are free: academies on college preparation and leadership; SAT and ACT preparation; FAFSA completion; assistance finding scholarships; one-on-one advising that begins the summer before the senior year; and much more.
Crosby Scholars teaches accountability: Students sign a partnership agreement in which they commit to remain drug-free; make school a priority; and complete required academies and community service each year. In 2018, Crosby Scholars completed 119,000 hours of community service; some of those connections led students to identify what they intend to study in college.
In addition, Crosby Scholars offers need-based Last Dollar Grants of up to $1,200 for up to four years to students who complete the program and have unmet financial need.
We believe in our students. We understand the pressure students feel to enroll in specific schools, however, we know that it is more important to find the right college fit for the student. As my UNC-CH classmate Frank Bruni reports in his 2016 book, “Where You Go is Not Who You’ll Be: An Antidote to the College Admissions Mania,” a student’s efforts in and out of the classroom matter more than what college or university he or she attends.
Crosby Scholars’ senior advisers help students identify what they seek in a college setting: small class size or a football team; urban activities or rural space; or something else. We help students search for colleges that meet their criteria; encourage them to meet application deadlines; and then we help them search for funding to enroll.
In its first 27 years, Crosby Scholars assisted more than 35,000 Forsyth County students in preparing for college enrollment. We have a 100% high school graduation rate; and 98% of Crosby Scholars seniors enroll in a two- or four-year college or university immediately after high school graduation. Crosby Scholars offers focused programming for under-represented students, including Excelencia for Hispanic girls, and African American Males Pursing Educational Dreams (AAMPED).
In 2019, 1,010 seniors graduated as Crosby Scholars, and 29% of those students will be the first in their family to attend college. We awarded $829,000 in Last Dollar Grants, which students will not have to repay. The top five colleges in which our students enrolled are: Forsyth Technical Community College; N.C. State University; UNC Greensboro; Appalachian State University and UNC-Chapel Hill. Our students also enrolled in Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University, N.C. A&T State University and Yale, Virginia Military Institute and Vanderbilt — 141 different colleges and universities in all.
Our students with the greatest financial need enroll in college at the same rate as students with more financial resources. Perhaps most importantly, these same students greatly exceed national rates for completing college in six years.
Research shows that having a college degree is life-changing. According to aplu.org, compared to high school graduates, college graduates are more likely to be employed and earn an average $32,000 more per year; pay more taxes and volunteer more.
Every spring I feel a little sad. I know that I’ll miss the students I’ve advised, who have shared their essays with me and their worries about paying for college, who’ve texted me when their admission decisions and scholarship awards arrive. I imagine them on their respective campuses, energized by this new chapter in their lives. I know they will impact our world.
And each fall I’m uplifted by my new group of advisees with new dreams and new paths to success. For me, having the chance to be a part of this college access process is a tremendous responsibility — and an honor.
Crosby Scholars enrollment is open through Oct. 1 for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school students in sixth through 10th grade. For more information, call 336-725-5371 or go online to www.crosbyscholars.org.
