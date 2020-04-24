The past few weeks have seen one of the more perplexing crises in U.S. Navy history play out. When COVID-19 spread through the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, its commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, wrote a letter to Navy officials requesting urgent help; the letter leaked to the press, and Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly fired Crozier shortly thereafter, asserting a loss of confidence in Crozier’s ability to lead. This crisis marks an unprecedented event in Navy history, characterized by hallmarks of modern life such as the rapid nature of communication in the information age and, of course, the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, this saga is best understood through the lens of history.
As a mid-grade naval officer working at the Pentagon in the summer of 1988, I was a first-hand witness to how the civilian and military leadership dealt with a grave mistake caused by the captain of a Navy ship that led to the death of 290 innocent civilians. That summer, Iran and Iraq were at war, attacking each other’s oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. On the morning of July 3, 1988, the captain of the USS Vincennes fired two guided missiles that destroyed Iran Air 655, killing 290 people. Even though the airliner was flying along an established commercial air route at an altitude and speed that posed no threat to the ship, misidentification by human error indicated otherwise, and the captain, under pressure to protect a crew he believed to be in imminent danger, acted accordingly.
An unusual set of circumstances caused me to be in the Secretary of Defense Frank Carlucci’s office that morning along with Admiral William Crowe, the then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The three of us huddled around the desk, Crowe and I watching silently as Carlucci relayed the unfolding tragedy to President Reagan over the phone. After hanging up, Carlucci told us that the president had acknowledged the gravity of the accident but directed the Navy to preserve the authority of commanding officers to exercise their best judgment even under the most challenging circumstances. In an instant, Reagan grasped the enormous weight of responsibility commanders constantly carry.
This moment begs comparison with the mortal danger that COVID-19 poses to TR, as the aircraft carrier is affectionately known. Despite his tragic mistake, the Vincennes’ captain retained command and was ultimately awarded a prestigious medal for his service. By contrast, Crozier was fired for similarly taking extraordinary measures to defend the lives of his crew. On the surface, it seems that today’s civilian and military leaders got it upside down.
Our Constitution establishes civilian control of our military, not in directing individual operations, but rather in the strategic employment of that military through the designation of the president as commander-in-chief. Past presidents — Franklin D. Roosevelt, George H.W. Bush, Reagan, as I personally observed — have proven that civilians can handle that responsibility with skill and aplomb. This is a standard that our current administration has failed to meet.
How did our leadership get today’s saga so wrong? The word that sticks in my mind is vertigo, the whirling and loss of balance, particularly when looking down from a great height. Civilian leaders elected not to wait for an objective, factual investigation, but simply pounced — even as Crozier’s sailors disagreed.
When confidence is lost, from anywhere within the chain of command, it’s hard to restore. Modly has resigned in disgrace over his churlish verbal criticism of the captain. President Trump has publicly questioned the captain’s judgment, initially focusing on TR’s recent visit to Danang, Vietnam, a country that shares a border with China.
Perhaps the president doesn’t know that such port visits are strategic regional engagement decisions made in close coordination with his State Department and ambassador. Crozier realized the potential COVID-19 dangers in Vietnam and didn’t decide to stop there on a whim; he was ordered to do so by civilian and military leaders above him.
Pilots know that the only way to overcome vertigo is to focus on the plane’s instruments to maintain control of the aircraft and not submit to their body’s reaction and instincts.
In today’s era of instant communication, the tempting rush to judgment is akin to a pilot in the grip of vertigo.
Coincidentally, both Modly and Crozier are trained Navy pilots. Modly failed to focus, didn’t coolly read his instruments, and crashed. Crozier focused on his most important peacetime instrument, the health and welfare of his crew. In the eyes of many, he’s still proudly flying.
And he may be commanding again soon. On Friday, the Navy recommended that Defense Secretary Mark Esper reinstate him to his command of TR.
Fittingly, it’s the timeless wisdom of TR’s namesake that could help guide us today.
Roosevelt said, “It’s not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles … The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena … who spends himself in a worthy cause … and if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”
American leaders, civilian and military, surely know they will be tested again. Some will suffer a loss of confidence from above and below. Those worthy of their salt will listen to the lessons of history while focusing on what’s true, virtuous and magnanimous. Beware the critic and other timid souls.
