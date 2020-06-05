I make it a policy not to comment publicly about what is happening outside of the City of Winston-Salem. I feel, however, that if I remain silent about the current situation my silence will be interpreted as indifference, or uncaring. I cannot let that be the case.
I was staggered by the gut punch I felt as I watched the totally senseless killing of George Floyd by a sworn officer. This was a self-inflicted and completely avoidable calamity.
I am speaking for myself and no one else on the City Council, but I have to say that being the vice chair of the Public Safety Committee gives me a somewhat unique, and conflicted, view of current events. I know that in our city we have had events occur that wounded us as a community and generated mistrust and division between citizens and law enforcement. I honestly feel as if we, as a city, have learned from the Darryl Hunt/Debra Sykes and Silk Plant Forest experiences and now have a much more inclusive and representative police force than we have ever had, and which stacks up with any force in the country for its efforts to be a part of the community it serves. Underscore “serves.”
This city, based on the efforts of the late Mayor Pro Temp Vivian Burke and others, formed a Citizen’s Review Board in 1993, well ahead of most cities in the state and even the nation, to give a voice to people outside of “the system” in response to potential (and real) abuses of police power. We implemented the use of body cameras while other cities were still discussing their use. We hold “Trust Talks” routinely so that conversations can be had while people are not under stress. The Winston-Salem Police Department was a very early adopter of COPS, Community Oriented Policing Services. This, in my opinion, is the opposite of the stop-and-frisk/broken window approach so common in the 1990s. Locally, City Council and senior law enforcement officials have long recognized that when a patrol car arrives on scene with blue lights flashing, the situation is already lost. Being known, being trusted and being available to people in the place where they live is what prevents crime, which is worlds better than mopping up after a crime has taken place.
All that said, to date we have had 11 homicides in this city so far this year. There is a general sense that the fruits of the last decade’s economic boom have not been enjoyed by all. COVID-19 has put that into sharp relief. We have genuine and difficult issues to deal with, and we will deal with them. Let’s continue to press for justice and not pass judgment on our men and women in blue as if they were monolithically good or bad. They are the best-trained officers in the state, under constant stress, and deserve our support until they demonstrate otherwise.
Right now, nationally, the moral high ground is held by the voices demanding justice. This high ground could be easily squandered by allowing thuggery to be aligned with real grievances in the mind of the American people. Protest loudly. Respect everyone.
