Wednesday arrived cold and bright — very cold, in fact, record-breaking cold. Snug under wool, I wondered how my friends, the crows of Quarry Park, were getting by. I knew I wouldn’t have time to take them peanuts.
After my morning disciplines, I put on the coffee and went online, preparing for the weight and sobriety of the first day of public impeachment hearings. Not the cheeriest day.
But before things really got rolling, I was distracted by a link to a Chicago Tribune story posted by my friend Nora Streed: “Wolfenoot, a 7-year-old’s made-up holiday, goes viral, launches movement to benefit dogs and wolves.”
And that’s all it took to change the trajectory of the day. A holiday to benefit dogs and wolves, created by a 7-year-old? This kid is my spirit animal.
Wolfenoot — pronounced “wolf-uh-noot” — is defined as “A celebration of canines, kindness, and humans who embrace both.” Its motto is “No Hate Only Snootboops.” The way it’s celebrated, as stated by its founder, who lives in Hamilton, New Zealand: “The Spirit of the Wolf brings and hides small gifts around the house for everyone. People who have, have had or are kind to dogs get better gifts than anyone else. You eat roast meat (because wolves eat meat) and cake decorated like a full moon.”
The gifts, according to its small founder, are along the lines of Hot Wheels and bath bombs.
There’s also a charitable component, as celebrants are asked to donate to dog adoption agencies, like Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina and the Forsyth Humane Society, and wolf sanctuaries. Beyond that, there aren’t many rules. Maybe some howling can be incorporated.
Wolfenoot is observed on Nov. 23 — Saturday. And if you don’t think this is delightful, I don’t want to know you.
The youngster’s mom, an independent book publisher who works in a Hamilton zoo, created a nonprofit organization to promote Wolfenoot. Admittedly, it isn’t that well-known yet — it’s only been around for a couple of years — but the official Facebook group, Wolfenoot Central, broke 5,000 members worldwide last week. And on Twitter, @realwolfenoot had over 3,000 followers as of Friday.
Last year, Wolf Park, an Indiana research and education facility that cares for wolves, coyotes, foxes and bison, was the recipient of a Woofenoot grant. This year’s recipients include the Oregon Humane Society.
Of course, there’s going to be some curmudgeon out there who asks, “Do we really need another holiday?”
To which I reply: what does need have to do with it?
Said malcontent is likely to add, “You know, it’s just a made-up holiday.”
I hate to break the news, but … they’re all made-up holidays. Even those we grew up celebrating since we were young pups.
I, too, have made up holidays. Here are three of them:
- Michael Nesmith’s birthday (Dec. 30), celebrated by concerts covering his oeuvre, from his days as one of The Monkees to his work with The First National Band and as a solo artist.
- Reverse-Halloween, celebrated on the last day of April by going door-to-door and handing out candy.
- Silence Day. ’Nuff said.
But none of them have yet taken off like Wolfenoot.
If you still think the idea too frivolous, consider that teams of therapy dogs have been on Capitol Hill since Wednesday, helping stressed-out staffers and witnesses. Canines contribute more to our society than alcohol.
We’re about to enter a whole holiday season that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and Festivus — whew! — and while there’s a lot of fun to be had, many of us have come to associate this time of year with stress and exhaustion, largely because of the travel required, overstuffed schedules and/or the commercial aspects.
Some wise folks have opted out of the madness, gathering with their loved ones while skipping the crowded big box stores and the small fortunes spent on gifts.
Do we really need more stuff? Most of us already have enough stuff.
There’s also an unfortunate snitty component that’s come to be associated with Christmas. Last week, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker kicked off this year’s war on the war on Christmas (it comes earlier every year, doesn’t it?) by posting on Twitter a photo of what he insisted was not a holiday tree, but a Christmas tree.
Honest, I promise, nobody cares if you say “Merry Christmas.” Nobody. But insisting that others to do so, when they might rather say “Happy Holidays” or “Season’s Greetings” or “How’s your mom?” is its own brand of unsmiling political correctness, and hardly in keeping with “peace on earth and good will toward men.”
So far, Wolfenoot is an expression of pure joy and kindness, generously offered by the innocence of youth. Plus, there’s cake. That’s a holiday for me. Have a howly Woofenoot!
