With COVID-19 news several times a day, we all know that some people are more vulnerable than others for infection. Older adults, those with chronic conditions, and those who are immune compromised are considered physically vulnerable. One of the biggest reasons to practice social distancing and sheltering-in-place is to protect those more vulnerable individuals from asymptomatic individuals who may be carriers of the virus. But make no mistake. Those who are physically more vulnerable are not the only ones in need of consideration right now.
In his famous 2015 Ted Talk, “Everything You Think You Know About Addiction is Wrong,” Johann Hari argued that isolation and disconnection create the breeding ground for addiction and despair. He advocated that connection and community are critical elements for healing those with addiction. In 2015, Hari had no idea that 2020 would present the world with COVID-19 and mandates for voluntary isolation. Government and public health officials are encouraging us all to stay home so that we can both protect ourselves and our neighbors from the spread of the novel virus. So, what are the implications for those with addiction who need recovery, those in early recovery, and those with anxiety or depression? There are big implications, indeed.
Those with active addiction are at least three times as vulnerable as their same-age, non-addicted peers. They are physically vulnerable because of compromised immunity, emotionally vulnerable because they lack healthy coping skills, and medically vulnerable because health care workers are more likely to dismiss them as drug-seeking if they present for services during times of high-demand. They may be more vulnerable to overdose or the development of abscesses or infections.
Those in active recovery may be more vulnerable too. They may still have compromised immunity, and they are certainly more emotionally vulnerable. Many people in early recovery experience exponentially more emotional distress when facing the same stressors because they have been numbing their emotions for so long. Strengthening coping skills, learning to creatively solve problems, and asking for help are all challenges for those in early recovery. Frequent and active engagement in mutual support groups and counseling are two of the most important opportunities to get that help. Outpatient counseling, medication assistance and mutual support meetings necessitate 15-20 hours of recovery-focused activity every week — in community, not distanced from others. Yet many 12-step fellowship groups and virtually all outpatient treatment programs have transitioned to online services.
Those with depression and anxiety are also more vulnerable. Access to regular medication, counseling, and social support are keys to managing symptoms. The news feeds us a steady stream of sanitation advice and alarming graphs, charts and maps showing rates of infection and death. Opportunities for joyful engagement are cancelled, and news of supply shortages abound. Feelings of fear, hopelessness and powerlessness are exacerbated and validated by hard data and speculation.
Although all are asked to “hunker down” and endure the isolation, it is impossible to know how long this crisis could last. It is possible to shelter-in-place and practice social distancing without sacrificing self-care and recovery practices. Those striving to maintain recovery and symptom management of depression and anxiety are encouraged to:
- Develop or maintain a morning meditation practice
- Stay connected with recovery supports using web-based technology
- Establish or maintain a therapeutic relationship with a counselor for online sessions
- Develop a mindfulness meditation or yoga practice at home
- Recognize the therapeutic value of fresh air, sunshine and blue skies and move your exercise routine outdoors
- If you are living with someone with active opioid addiction, get naloxone. Learn how to use it.
- Call, FaceTime or Skype with friends, families and others striving to stay healthy too
Remember that reaching out to get support also creates opportunities to help someone else. The founders of Alcoholics Anonymous, Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith, discovered that “when one alcoholic helps another, they both get better.”
We know that times of high stress and high-risk situations are part of life and cannot be completely avoided, despite our desires and best intentions. In times like these, our best-practice recommendations are to increase — not decrease — recovery strategies to manage the challenges, prevent a return of symptoms, and strengthen skills that allow us all to take care of ourselves and our neighbors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.