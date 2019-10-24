As you scroll through your Facebook or Instagram feeds, it’s clearly a time for new beginnings. From first graders to seniors in college, students have returned to school and are eager for what the year ahead brings. As the excitement from back-to-school nights and freshman orientation fades, we need to shift the focus to how we can better ensure success for our students.
It seems the push for college starts earlier each year for our students, with “success” often defined as a student getting into college. Unfortunately, there has been less focus on what comes after. We are at a point where students across the country are struggling to succeed once they find their way to campus, spending money at institutions that often fail to provide the quality education they promise.
There are countless high-quality institutions in North Carolina that prioritize and invest in their students. But for each one, there is another institution failing to deliver for students. Almost 50% of our colleges fail to graduate half or more of their full-time, first-time students. For those who do receive a degree, 43% will earn salaries of less than $25,000 a year – the average salary for those with a high school diploma.
It’s time to start asking hard questions. We can no longer blindly trust institutions that regularly underperform and leave students worse off than they were before enrollment. Repercussions are necessary for schools that do not deliver on the results they promise.
Our elected officials need to step up and begin to address the distinct gap between our well-performing and under-performing colleges. Measurements such as graduation rates and post-graduation debt-to-income ratios are clear tells for an institutions performance.
Under our current system, there are no thresholds for institutions to meet to receive federal funds. With more data and transparency, we can better reward the colleges that focus on the interests of their students while holding bad actors accountable.
Congress will soon try to tackle this issue as it works to reauthorize the federal Higher Education Act. Its focus should be our students. Are they receiving the education they are paying for? If we raise the standard for accreditation and collect clear data on institutions’ ability to offer quality degrees with minimal debt, we can protect students from schools otherwise would take advantage of their enrollment.
Post-secondary education remains valuable and life-changing. As certain institutions exploit this sentiment, we need to work to develop stricter guardrails. North Carolinians agree. Two in three voters, both Democrats and Republicans, believe that the federal government should provide basic parameters that prevent students from taking out loans to attend predatory institutions.
We don’t often see true bipartisan support on an important issue. Our representatives in D.C. should keep this in mind as they move forward to raise the bar in higher education.
There is no better time to get this done. Our students deserve to be set up for success, not failure – and it’s on us to finally get comprehensive higher-education policy across the finish line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.