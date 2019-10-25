Now that the excitement and activity of this year’s National Black Theatre Festival has subsided, it’s a good time to take a look at the festival’s origins and at the impact it is having today in our community.
I well remember 1988 and 1989 when Larry Leon Hamlin was trying to convince local business leaders of the urgency of preserving black theater and the opportunity Winston-Salem had to do something about it. There were many skeptics, but Larry’s faith and his partnership with Maya Angelou, the first chair of the festival, enabled him and the North Carolina Black Repertory Company to pull off an event that very few thought was possible.
That first festival was modest, with 30 performances by 17 of America’s best professional black theater companies, but it attracted national and international media coverage. The New York Times called it “one of the most historic and culturally significant events in the history of black theatre and American theatre in general.”
When Larry died in 2007, many feared the festival would die with him. Other cities tried to move it away from Winston-Salem. But his wife, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, vowed to continue the festival and make it bigger and better over the years. As the executive producer, she has delivered. It now is a major contributor to the area’s tourism economy, responsible for more than 5,000 hotel room nights and is one of the Top 100 Summer Destinations in the United States.
The 2019 festival, 30 years later, featured more than 100 performances by 30 production companies, was attended by more than 60,000 people and had an estimated economic impact on our region of $11 million.
Involving the entire community has been a festival priority since its inception, along with the desire to enhance the understanding of the importance of black theater as one of our nation’s often overlooked art forms. Thus, the festival has made diversifying its educational opportunities and reaching out to all a key element of its offerings to the community, many of which are free and open to the public.
This year, young children from 80 daycare centers were invited to celebrate Pre-School Day with experiences of storytelling, arts and crafts, and youth celebrity appearances. Males from age 11 and up participated in a “man talk” dialogue with male celebrities who are positive role models, including our own Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
Teens were the focus of TeenTastic, a collaborative teen initiative with the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, that included poetry and performances by Greater Vision Dance Company, a partnership with the Winston-Salem Performing Arts Alliance and by local teens and a national rap group. And young people were afforded the chance to “speak out” on issues affecting teens today at a Teen Talk Forum, hosted by Colby Christina, NBTF Youth Celebrity Co-Chair. With support from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, 450 under-represented youths received tickets to attend a production of Pride Land, a dance adaptation of The Lion King.
Recognizing the importance of film to our community, the festival partnered with Aperture Cinema on Fourth Street and the Central Public Library to promote and celebrate the work of independent filmmakers by showing 31 independent films, ranging from drama, comedy, documentary, historical recreations and autobiographies. All free and open to the public.
And then, there were workshops for education and for discovering up-and-coming black artists and writers. The International Colloquium, a collaborative effort with Winston-Salem State University and The Black Theatre Network, featured international performer, director, choreographer and scholar Aku Kadogo, currently chair of the department of theatre and performance at Spellman College and addressed the future of black creative and performing arts. Meanwhile the Garland Lee Thompson, Sr. Readers Theatre of New Works offered 38 readings of new works, including six special celebrity readings ranging from an all-star celebrity cast to a screenplay reading to a piece mixing the genres of hip-hop and opera. And there were 32 workshops on topics such as building an audience, marketing films and cultivating appreciation for African American history.
There’s no doubt that Larry Leon Hamlin’s original vision of reviving and sustaining black theater has been surpassed. This year’s 30th anniversary of the festival was a celebration that enabled Winston-Salem to receive fame and spread goodwill throughout the world. Winston-Salem is the rightful home for this outstanding cultural opportunity that educates, entertains, and enriches our lives, and can be proud that it is “Black Theatre Holy Ground.”
As Larry Leon Hamlin would say, it’s simply Marvtastic!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.