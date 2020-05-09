We are living in an unprecedented moment in history. Families are staying home, social distancing and helping fight COVID-19 by flattening the curve while often making great sacrifices — for that we are grateful as frontline physicians. To do our part, many doctors’ offices have cancelled or rescheduled in-person appointments in order to protect the community. At the same time, medicine has moved rapidly into the 21st century technologically in just a few short weeks in the form of telehealth. According to a recent study, fewer than 10% of Americans used telehealth prior to COVID-19, while 75% lacked awareness or access; now, amid the pandemic, virtual health visits are estimated to top 1 billion. While it is a new experience for many, telehealth is ushering in a new era of medicine.
Telehealth is like a regular clinic visit, but instead of physically going in to see a provider, the visit is conducted using a mobile device or computer. Telehealth harnesses the power of technology to allow doctors to continue providing quality care while maintaining safe social distancing. Pediatricians like us can still diagnose and treat certain illnesses with telehealth. Video visits, in particular, allow our patients to see us, discuss concerns, and even show us what is worrying them. In the past few weeks, we have seen patients for medication checks, mental health and behavior concerns, and much more. In-person visits are still necessary, including well child check-ups, evaluation of significant illness, and vaccines, but telehealth visits can help us decide whether an in-person clinic visit is otherwise necessary.
Through telehealth, we have enjoyed seeing our patients in their own homes, where they may feel more comfortable than in our office. We feel privileged to make “house calls” — a medical practice that had largely fallen by the wayside but, ironically, has made a resurgence through telehealth amid this pandemic. These virtual house calls can enrich our relationships with patients as we learn more about them. One young patient gave a personal tour of his home—from viewing family photos on the bright blue living room wall to an exuberant introduction to his giant stuffed dinosaur, whom he always gushed about at his prior in-person visits.
We consider it both a responsibility and privilege to continue caring for our patients during these difficult times. At a routine follow-up by video visit, one of our teen patients and his mother joked about how being in quarantine has made him “more muscular and handsome” by working out with fitness videos. He took out a scale, weighed himself, and together we celebrated the exciting news that he had lost 8 pounds. Witnessing such resilience in the face of adversity fills us with joy.
We recognize that there are certain limitations to telemedicine. Nothing can replace the ability to shake hands, perform a physical exam and obtain medical tests. However, despite this crisis, we can continue to provide the best patient care possible, and we are grateful that technology enables us to do so. We look forward to resuming in-person visits with our patients as soon as possible. Even so, life after this pandemic likely will be changed for us all. Moving forward, we anticipate a blend of in-person and telehealth visits when they are best for the patient and family. This extraordinary moment in time is propelling us into a brave, new world — one that might strengthen relationships among patients and providers.
The challenges of living a new reality during this pandemic wear on everyone, but we have been heartened by the compassion patients have shown us. Before ending a virtual visit, one patient said, “Stay safe, doc. I know you are taking care of sick kids.” In these difficult times, it’s especially meaningful to hear these words of encouragement from our patients. We are here for you, even if it’s not in-person.
Stay healthy, and call us when you need us.
